Bloody folklore and ‘Sweet Country’

The Australian western is not a gentle sort. And why should it be when the Outback itself feels like the seventh circle of hell, and violence perpetrated in the name of expansion stains the soil red. Like its American counterpart, this windswept subgenre evokes both grand natural splendor and deep societal injustice. The best of them—John Hillcoat’s The Proposition and Patrick Hughes’ Red Hill come immediately to mind—meld the two elements in near-supernatural ways.

Sweet Country, directed with fierce confidence by Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah), is a sturdy addition to the canon. Set in the 1920s, the film opens with a close-up of a pot of boiling liquid as racially charged threats are lobbed off-screen, an apt symbol for the simmering tension between white settlers and the aboriginal laborers they treat like slaves.

Not every landowner desires the continuation of such inequality, but pleas of good men like Fred Smith (Sam Neil), who see social change as inevitable, are drowned out by the cries of aggressive nativism. These themes come to fruition when a drunken brute is mortally wounded by aged farmhand Sam Kelly (Hamilton Morris in a stunning performance) acting in self-defense. The incident sets off a classic chase narrative, with local constable Sergeant Fletcher (Bryan Brown) attempting to capture Sam in the vast desert of Australia’s Northern territory.

Thornton employs riveting flash forwards, all striking images shown completely without context, to further prove that linear storytelling can’t do justice to this harsh environment fraught with emotional trauma. Sweet Country (opening Friday, April 13, at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain) embraces both the mystery and disorientation of its surrounding.

Late in the film, one aboriginal man speaks cynically of how his people’s culture (or “lore”) has been stripped away by colonialism. Sweet Country listens to the tragedy inherent to this quiet statement, all while trying to restore dignity to resilient people forced to live on the fringes.

Opening

Aardvark: Jon Hamm and Zachary Quinto star as estranged brothers who both become entangled with a young psychologist (Jenny Slate).

Beirut: Two CIA operatives (Dean Norris and Rosamund Pike) send a diplomat (Jon Hamm) to the Lebanese city to negotiate the release of a high value prisoner. Opens Wednesday, April 11.

Beuys: An intimate and in-depth look at revolutionary German artist Joseph Beuys, whose works are still influential 30 years after his death. Opens Friday, April 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Borg Vs. McEnroe: Featuring a tour-de-force performance from Shia LaBeouf as tennis great John McEnroe, the kinetic sports thriller BORG VS. MCENROE is based on the dramatic true events behind one of the sport’s most famous rivalries. Opens Friday, April 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: When friends partake in a harmless game of truth and dare sinister forces change their lives forever.

Krystal: A sheltered young man with heart problems falls for an ex-prostitute (Rosario Dawson) in this drama directed by William H. Macy. Opens Friday, April 13, at Angelika Film Center – Carmel Mountain.

Marrowbone: Four siblings seek refuge in an old home after the death of their mother, only to discover that the house has another, more sinister, inhabitant, in this haunting directorial debut from Sergio G. Sánchez. Opens Friday, April 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Overboard: Anna Faris headlines this remake of the 1987 comedy about a woman with amnesia that featured Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Rampage: Rogue genetic experiments turn an intelligent gorilla into a massive monster, forcing his primatologist caretaker (Dwayne Johnson) to take action.

Sweet Country: Set in the harsh Australian outback, this gritty western follows an aged aboriginal farmhand who kills a white man and must flee to survive.

You Were Never Really Here: Joaquin Phoenix plays a mentally unstable enforcer who rescues sex trafficking victims from their kidnappers in Lynne Ramsay’s NYC neo-noir.

One Time Only

The Shining: Jack Nicholson slowly goes insane at the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s all-time horror masterpiece. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Angelika Film Center – Carmel Mountain.

Space Jam: Michael Jordon stars in this animation/live action hybrid that pits Looney Tunes characters against real NBA players. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

All the Money in the World: Ridley Scott tells the harrowing true crime story of the Getty kidnapping in the 1970s. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Torch Song Trilogy: Arnold Beckoff (Harvey Fierstein) is a gay man working as a female impersonator in 1970s New York City. After a series of romantic heartaches, he meets Alan (Matthew Broderick), who changes his life forever. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas. Presented by FilmOut.

A Clockwork Orange: Stanley Kubrick’s terrifying vision shows a future dystopia where psychopaths run rampant and state-sanctioned conditioning centers brainwash criminals. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Angelika Film Center – Carmel Mountain.

Pineapple Express: Two stoners (James Franco and Seth Rogen) end up fleeing for their lives after witnessing a drug dealer commit murder. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.