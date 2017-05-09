Charm and humorlessness clash in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

× Expand King Arthur

For better or worse, Guy Ritchie is a director who adores speed. His films are stylized sprints that attempt to balance charm and brutality while challenging linearity. Characters (often cockneys) speak in scattergun dialects that defy traditional boundaries of space and time, the verbal equivalent of an Astaire and Rodgers tap-dance routine. Action unfolds through propulsive combinations of fast and slow motion imagery, helping create misdirection at every turn. Remember Brad Pitt’s mumbling gypsy boxer in Snatch? That’s his cinema personified: sassy, cunning and full of a pent-up rage just waiting to explode.

Ritchie’s firebrand formalism goes medieval in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, a punchy revisionist take on the legendary British folklore that’s been given the big screen treatment by everyone from Walt Disney to Robert Bresson. Strong Celtic chords reverberate throughout the intense opening battle sequence in which valiant King Uther (Eric Bana) singlehandedly defeats the possessed armies of a powerful mage gone rogue with his supernatural sword Excalibur.

The baroque visuals are striking in ways that Zach Snyder’s cinema is not. They have an incomplete and mysterious quality thanks to the film’s fragmented editing, helping establish an alternate view of Camelot where magic and mankind are in perpetual moral conflict. But this total victory doesn’t last long. The King’s scheming brother Vortigern (Jude Law) uses the dark arts to orchestrate a murderous coup and take power. Uther’s young son Arthur narrowly escapes death, taking a boat downstream and eventually ending up on Londinium where the women of a brothel take him in.

As an origin story, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword begins promisingly enough, mixing smart aleck comedy with quick-witted action to establish Arthur’s streetwise upbringing and blue-collar influences. Ritchie cuts together a mesmerizing decades-sprawling montage that shows the beginnings of a neo-English chivalry sprouting from gangland shakedowns and violent confrontations. From this moment washboard abs are born: The now grown Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) has become a local powerhouse unafraid to challenge even the most brawny Viking if they cross his family.

Only when the born king begrudgingly pulls sword from stone does he gain unwanted attention from Vortigern and hordes of devout followers, setting in motion a more familiar series of conflicts about fulfilling one’s destiny and defeating those who seek absolute power. Ritchie seems genuinely torn between challenging such tropes through dialogue and indulging them during dramatic moments crushed by highfalutin special effects. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword suffers mightily from this identity crisis, exhibiting bravura rebelliousness before caving to humorless conformity, sometimes within the same scene.

Whenever Hunnam and his fellow miscreants are given the opportunity to talk shit and disrupt the noble status quo, their personalities take on more dimensional spirit. But too often the film gets bogged down in otherworldly ruminations and convoluted myth making, pushing forward silly plot points about redemption and revenge that distract from the pure virtues of its performances. In the end, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword takes itself way too seriously, chucking the snarky charisma for blatant self-importance, all in the hopes of becoming a tent pole release. Ritchie’s devilishly entertaining remake of The Man From U.N.C.L.E never committed this sin.

One could imagine an evil studio overlord sensing Ritchie was having way too much fun with this big of a budget and reining him in accordingly. Still, there are plenty of batshit crazy moments in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, revealing glimpses of the film it could have been. One of the best comes when Arthur casually turns the table on a royal interrogator: “You can’t keep your questions in a straight line,” he says with a telling smirk. If only Ritchie and Hunnam had kept running zigzag.