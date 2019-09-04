Charming ‘Before You Know It’ is a breezy delight

× Expand Before You Know It

Rachel (Hannah Pearl Utt) comes from a clan of flighty performers who think life is just one big theater stage. Early in the new comedy Before You Know It, her playwright father, Mel (Mandy Patinkin), and older thespian sister Jackie (Jen Tullock), rarely break character while romping around the East Village community theater/home they all share.

The impassioned soliloquies and method acting stand in contrast to Rachel’s far more stoic demeanor. At one point, Jackie even accuses her of dressing like a “Mennonite caterer.” This brand of all-business-no-play makes Rachel a superb stage manager and an annoying wet blanket to the otherwise free-spirited members of the family.

Written and directed by Utt, Before You Know It takes this fizzy set up and spins a spirited “crazy family” yarn that becomes something modestly moving as it progresses, even as slapstick and melodrama never feel too far removed.

Dawning a mask of thick makeup and outlandish outfits, Judith Light shows up as Rachel and Jackie’s long-lost soap opera star mother. But her onscreen meltdowns pale in comparison to Jackie’s daily bouts with self-destruction.

Bitter truths regarding isolation and abandonment subtly reveal themselves, as both parent and child work through ongoing traumas that seem to fester no matter the person’s age. Utt’s writing and directing isn’t flashy, but it gives these solid actors the necessary space to create genuine, lived-in characters.

When every film nowadays seemingly has to be either a high concept drama or lowbrow blockbuster, something more humble like Before You Know It (opening Friday, Sept. 6, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers – Carmel Mountain) could easily be dismissed. Hopefully that doesn’t happen. Utt’s charming, self-deprecating ensemble is an effortless screwball throwback that loves its characters no matter their flaws.

Opening

Brittany Runs a Marathon: After a doctor recommends she starts losing weight, a hard-partying woman decides to take up jogging with the hopes of changing her life. Opens Friday, Sept. 6, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers – Carmel Mountain.

It: Chapter Two: Pennywise, a murderous demonic clown, returns to the town of Derry 27 years after terrorizing a group of children. Opens Friday, Sept. 6 in wide release.

Los Reyes: This documentary looks at the lives of two stray dogs named Chola and Football who live in a popular skate park in Santiago, Chile. Opens Friday, Sept. 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Roman Holiday: Audrey Hepburn plays a princess on the run who meets a charming journalist played by Gregory Peck in this classic romantic comedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday – Sunday, Sept. 6-8 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Agents of Change: Chronicling the stories and struggles of black activists at the forefront of the civil rights and black power movements, this documentary draws compelling links between the high-profile protests across university campuses of the 1960s and the current battles for educational equality in America. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park.

Possessed: A Pennsylvanian (Joan Crawford) leaves her small-town suitor (Wallace Ford) and becomes a rich New York lawyer’s (Clark Gable) mistress. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Los años de Fierro (The Years of Fierro): A compassionate portrayal of César Fierro, the oldest Mexican prisoner on death row in the United States who has been languishing in a Texas prison for almost 40 years. Screens at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Logan’s Run: A policeman seeks to escape the confines of a hedonistic and domed society in this futuristic thriller where people who reach 30 are exterminated. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Iris: A Space Opera by Justice: A groundbreaking concert film featuring the music of Justice recorded at the Cité du Cinéma Studios in Paris on a revolutionary floating structure. Screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King: The final installment of Peter Jackson’s epic adaption of the famous fantasy novels concludes with a harrowing battle between the forces of good and evil. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Arclight Cinemas La Jolla.

Big Gay Sing-A-Long: Mamma Mia!: Longing to discover the identity of her true father before she exchanges her wedding vows, the daughter of a once-rebellious single mother secretly invites a trio of paternal candidates to her upcoming wedding in this feature adaptation of the beloved stage musical. Screens at 7 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Jaws: Steven Spielberg introduced the era of blockbusters with this harrowing adventure story about a killer shark that won’t stop feeding on tourists during July 4th weekend. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.