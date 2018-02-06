Cinema aplenty at the San Diego Jewish Film Festival

× Expand The Young Karl Marx

Each February, the San Diego Jewish Film Festival gives audiences the chance to view films about Jewish identity from around the world. Naturally, many of these stories, both past and present, have been inextricably linked to the traumas and horrors of the Holocaust.

Now in its 28th year, the event once again confronts the ongoing emotional and psychological ripples of that cataclysmic event in such films as Drawing Against Oblivion and The Invisibles. Yet, the latest festival, which runs Feb. 8 through Feb. 18 at multiple local venues, offers a far more diverse program including genre-busting narratives (Future 38, Jungle) and cinephile-friendly non-fiction (Fritz Lang).

Also of interest is Raoul Peck’s The Young Karl Marx, which stands out for its stubborn resistance against biopic nostalgia and hero worship. Should we expect anything less from a film about communism in the 19th century?

The proletariat’s collective struggle remains the core concern for both Karl Marx (August Diehl) and his newfound compatriot Friedrich Engels (Stefan Konarske). Both men spend much of the 1840s writing and orating in defense of workers’ rights, criticizing Europe’s blatant class division and social injustice.

But being philosopher kings doesn’t pay the bills. Peck amply portrays Karl’s own struggles with poverty, the reality of which falls squarely on the shoulders of his steadfast wife, Jenny, played with intense resolve by Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps. Still, he’s better off than the peasants slaughtered for collecting wood in the forest, or the children who are forced to work in horrible factory conditions.

Working in far less rigorous a mode than in his great documentary I Am Not Your Negro, Peck nevertheless frames history in terms of a spreading ideology. The resulting character study is leaden yet sobering. Strangely, there is an inexplicable Bob Dylan needle drop over the closing credits, finally giving its socialist themes of resistance life.

Opening

A Ciambra: In this Neo-Realist film from Jonas Carpignano, 14-year-old Pio (Pio Amato) wants nothing more than the respect of his older brother, whom he emulates in every way including his career as a petty criminal. Opens Friday, Feb. 9, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Fifty Shades Freed: Hollywood’s favorite plastic erotica returns in this third film about the hunky sadomasochistic billionaire and his kinky relationship with Dakota Johnson’s not-so-naïve millennial.

Peter Rabbit: Beatrix Potter’s classic tale about a rebellious rabbit gets the big screen animated treatment. Features the voice talents of Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and James Corden.

The 15:17 to Paris: Clint Eastwood tells the story of the three Americans (playing themselves) who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in August of 2015.

The San Diego Jewish Film Festival: The 28th annual showcase of Jewish cinema features a diverse selection of narrative, non-fiction and short films. Begins Thursday, Feb. 8 and screens through Sunday, Feb. 18 at various local theater venues. For more information visit sdcjc.org

Oscar Nominated Short Films: Beat your friends and colleagues in the Oscar pool by watching all of the Academy Award-nominated short films for Live Action and Animation. Opens Friday, Feb. 9, at the Ken Cinema.

The Insult: Two men of different faiths living in Beirut find themselves in court after an insult is blown out of proportion. Opens Friday, Feb. 9, at the Angelika Carmel Mountain Film Centre.