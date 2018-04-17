Conformity repeats itself in ‘The Endless’

× Expand The Endless

Can we ever trust our childhood memories? That question lies at the center of The Endless, a sci-fi whatsit about two grown brothers who return to the UFO cult they escaped from 10 years previous. Aaron (Aaron Moorhead) only has rosy memories from his time at Camp Arcadia, while older brother Justin (Justin Benson) remembers the sect’s unsettling mantras and rituals all too vividly.

Upon arriving at the group’s faraway compound, both men are welcomed back with tepid smiles and uncomfortable hugs. Life at the commune seems to be one big party, but cracks quickly form in this benign façade. Justin notices them first, being the cynic, but his character never expresses enough panic one would expect from someone who thinks they are truly in danger.

And that’s one of the big problems with The Endless; it consistently stumbles whenever trying to instill a foreboding sense of otherworldly control. Co-directed by Moorhead and Benson, the film struggles to generate any urgency amidst a script hobbled by awkward hipster banter and passive aggressive outbursts.

When it does delve into the B-movie abyss, the film utilizes carefully placed special effects and an overly menacing sound design, attempting in part to capture the same low-budget spectacle that defined Gareth Edwards’ Monsters. But the filmmakers fail to create a convincing synergy between fantasy and reality, opting instead to ponder verbosely themes of conformity and faith.

The Endless (opening Friday, April 20, at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain) grows increasingly misguided while trying to appear more experimental. At one point, life under the spell of philosophical manipulation becomes akin to a skipping record. Then Moorhead and Benson cut to an actual skipping record. Subverting the time-space continuum shouldn’t be this one-dimensionally obvious.

Opening

2018 Spring Showcase: Presented by San Diego Asian Film Festival, this eight-day event will screen 15 new Asian and Asian American films from nine different countries. Screens Thursday, April 19, through Thursday, April 26, at the Ultrastar Mission Valley Cinemas, with a special Kamayan feast planned on Monday, April 23, at the Natural History Museum in Balboa Park.

A Bag of Marbles: Two Jewish boys try to escape Nazi persecution in occupied France. Opens Friday, April 20, at the Ken Cinema.

I Feel Pretty: Amy Schumer plays an insecure woman who one day awakens fully believing she is both beautiful and talented, causing an uproar in her life.

Ismael’s Ghosts: A troubled filmmaker’s life is upended even further when his deceased wife appears out of thin air, very much alive. Opens Friday, April 20, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Journey’s End: A WWI drama about British troops grappling with the impending battle to come. Opens Friday, April 20.

Lean on Pete: Based on Willy Vlautin’s novel, this moving drama from director Andrew Haigh charts the friendship between a lonely teenager and a racehorse.

Outside In: Edie Falco and Jay Duplass star in this drama about a high school teacher who reconnects with her former student after his 20-year prison sentence. Opens Friday, April 20, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Super Troopers 2: The raunchy highway patrolmen made famous by the 2001 cult comedy must deal with a border dispute that involves Canada and the United States.

One Time Only

Torch Song Trilogy: Arnold Beckoff (Harvey Fierstein) is a gay man working as a female impersonator in 1970s New York City. After a series of romantic heartaches, he meets Alan (Matthew Broderick), who changes his life forever. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

A Clockwork Orange: Stanley Kubrick’s terrifying vision shows a future dystopia where psychopaths run rampant and state-sanctioned conditioning centers brainwash criminals. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.