Cordial heartbreak defines ‘A Faithful Man’

Image courtesy of Kino Lorber A Faithful Man

With his second directorial feature, actor and French cinema royalty Louis Garrel delivers a decidedly benign spin on the relationship film that his father, Philippe, has been perfecting for decades.

Abel (Garrel) seems perfectly content in his relationship with girlfriend Marianne (Laetitia Casta) until, one morning, she politely drops a life-changing bombshell: A nearly yearlong affair with Paul, Abel’s best friend, has produced a surprise pregnancy, and the two are planning to get married immediately.

But heartbreak is incredibly cordial in this particular version of the romantic comedy. Unlike so many of the betrayed men in the vein of Woody Allen’s self-loathing misanthropes, Abel carries on with his life rather seamlessly. Years later, after Paul’s sudden death, he gets another chance to woo the now grieving Marianne, but her creepily smart son has some menacing conspiracy theories that complicate things.

A Faithful Man plays on the irony of its title through Abel’s opportunistic desire to rewrite his own traumatic past with Marianne. While these intentions are never nefarious, they are ultimately proved to be wayward and flimsy, especially when the dead man’s sultry younger sister Ève (Lily-Rose Depp) comes clean about her own obsessive fantasies.

Certain sequences resonate for the ways in which Garrel cleverly buries melodrama under the mundane, such as when Marianne tests Abel on where his true loyalties lie. It’s in this moment that the thin veneer of decency he’s perpetuated through voice-over narration is punctured by lust.

A Faithful Man (opening Friday, Aug. 30, at the Ken Cinema) ultimately lacks the thematic weight and conceptual audaciousness of his father’s work, and the many filmmakers who’ve been influenced by it (Allen, Hong Sang-soo). Still, Garrel has some obvious talent for deconstructing the very emotional tendencies that have made him such an interesting actor for years.

Opening

Aquarela: An experimental documentary that traces the effects of climate change from crumbling glaciers all the way to flooding in South America. Opens Friday, Aug. 30, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles: In this beautiful animated feature, Surrealist Luis Buñuel embarks on a journey to film his iconic documentary Land Without Bread. Opens Friday, Aug. 30, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles: This documentary explores the origin story behind one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, Fiddler on The Roof. Opens Friday, Aug. 30, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain, Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, and AMC La Jolla 12 Cinemas.

Honeyland: An observational documentary about Europe’s last female beekeeper, whose livelihood is challenged when a family of nomadic beekeepers begins living on her land. Opens Friday, Aug. 30, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One Time Only

Sudden Fear: A theater actor who is denied a leading role because he’s not romantic-looking enough sets out to prove the director wrong on a cross-country train ride. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Athenaum Music and Arts Library in La Jolla.

Magic Hour Fest: Live music, film screenings and food tastings all converge in this celebration of Filipino culture and art. Event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Building 177 in Arts District Liberty Station in Point Loma.