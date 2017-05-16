Dangerous liaisons in ‘The Lovers’

× Expand Robb Rosenfeld The Lovers

Most films see the end of a marriage as an opportunity for spectacle. The Lovers depicts this process in laborious and meticulous detail. Fluctuating emotions and profound confusion are equal parts of this suffocating purgatory, achieved from prolonged mutual disillusionment and drawn-out resentment.

Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been unhappy for years; they are essentially strangers sharing the same living space. Currently mired in secret affairs, both are being pressured to end things by their respective lovers. Director Azazel Jacobs presents the set-up with an operatic sense of doom. Swooning camera movements and balletic music cues infuse their everyday betrayals with heightened melancholy.

But a funny thing happens on the way to divorce court: Mary and Michael fall back in lust with one another. They begin to skip out on clandestine meetings to spend more time with each other, creating a confounding new reality that seemed all but impossible just days before. Genuine warmth and attraction re-emerges during scenes of pure bliss and intimacy.

Letts and Winger make this transition seem organic playing newly rejuvenated characters once beset by years of dissatisfaction. Jacobs never divulges exactly why they’ve grown so weary with each other, but does show the devastating impact this situation has had on their college-age son. When the young man returns home for a weekend visit with his new girlfriend, the new utopia is quickly destroyed.

The Lovers expresses brave flexibility toward human interaction even as it descends into convoluted melodrama in the final scenes. Like he did with the dark comedy Terry starring John C. Reilly, Jacobs finds a sweet spot between indie angst and mainstream genre tropes, creating a messy vision of recycled romance that is often unclassifiable. Juggling multiple lives at once can be an addictive psychological drug when the dance partner matters less than the dance itself.

Opening

Alien: Covenant: Ridley Scott’s latest installment in the Alien franchise concerns the crew of a colonizing space mission who decide to alter their course in order to investigate a distress call from an unknown Earth-like planet.

Chuck: This biopic about the life and career of boxer Chuck Wepner stars Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts and Elisabeth Moss.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul: The Heffley family’s road trip to a relative’s 90th birthday party goes awry thanks to a scheming child.

Everything, Everything: A teenage girl has lived a sheltered life thanks to extreme allergies, but decides to explore the world after a charming boy moves in next door.

Hounds of Love: In the mid-1980s 17-year-old Vicki Maloney is randomly abducted from a suburban street by a disturbed couple. As she observes the dynamic between her captors, she quickly realizes she must drive a wedge between them if she is to survive. Opens Friday, May 19, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Obit: This documentary examines the daily routines and tasks of the obituary writers of the New York Times. Opens Friday, May 19, at the Ken Cinema.

Paris Can Wait: The wife (Diane Lane) of a successful but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin) finds herself at a crossroads while travelling by car from Cannes to Paris.

The Last Men in Aleppo: In this harrowing documentary, members of the fabled White Helmets have tried to make a difference in war-torn Syria for five years. Now they prepare for intensified battles between government forces, rebel factions,and ISIS. Opens Friday, May 19, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective: Jim Carrey’s iconic animal loving sleuth looks into a case involving the missing Miami Dolphins mascot. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Top Gun: Tom Cruise stars as a hotshot fighter pilot destined for greatness in Tony Scott’s homoerotic action film. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, May 18 – 20 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

All About Eve/Mildred Pierce: A double feature that includes Academy Award-winning classics starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Balboa Theatre in the Gaslamp.

The Graduate: In Mike Nichols’ classic, a young college graduate (Dustin Hoffman) gets seduced by an older woman, which creates havoc in his parents’ social circle. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.