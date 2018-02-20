Daniela Vega personifies courageous resolve in “A Fantastic Woman’

× Expand A Fantastic Woman

For a few brief minutes, A Fantastic Woman lives in perfect harmony. The blissful love shared between Marina (Daniela Vega), a transsexual woman, and her older partner Orlando (Francisco Reyes) plays out over the course of birthday dinner, drinks and dancing. But a romance bubble this insulated seems bound to burst, and that’s exactly what happens when Orlando suffers an aneurism and dies the next day.

Sebastián Lelio’s drama follows Marina closely as she grapples with the grief of his passing, and how bigotry and homophobia by outside forces threaten to tarnish the memory of their relationship. Family members of the deceased range from hostile to cowardly, with several gradations in between. Police officers question Marina needlessly only to subject her to a grossly inappropriate physical exam.

The indignities Marina experiences come from self-righteous types, but also those who are fueled by hate and intolerance. Some of these scenes border on cartoonish, but Vega’s wonderfully measured performance roots them all in a sense of determined resolve.

Only midway through the film does Lelio fully explain the importance of music in Marina’s life; up to that point she has been almost completely deprived of it. Singing represents safety and confidence, as witnessed when she serenades Orlando early on. That A Fantastic Woman returns to this motif in the final scene—this time with Marina performing in a professional venue with a captive audience—signifies how passions and personal expression evolve based on life experience.

These complex themes emerge slowly, much like the opening credits that appear almost organically from mist produced by the famed Iguazu Falls. A Fantastic Woman (opening Friday, Feb. 23, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) correlates the unmatched beauty of this natural wonder with genuine emotional connection between two people that some within Chilean society refuse to recognize or accept.

Opening

A Fantastic Woman: When her older lover suddenly dies, a Chilean transsexual woman named Marina (Daniela Vega) confronts his conservative family’s increasingly hostile attitude toward their relationship. Opens Friday, Feb. 23, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Annihilation: Director Alex Garland (Ex Machina) sends Natalie Portman’s scientist into a world where the laws of nature are turned upside down in this daring sci-fi thriller. Opens Friday, Feb. 23, in wide release.

Game Night: Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams lead an all-star cast in this dark comedy about a group of friends whose weekly game night goes horribly awry. Opens Friday, Feb. 23, in wide release.

Have a Nice Day: In this breathtaking animated neo-noir, a driver steals money from his boss and must deal with the consequences over the course of one night. Opens Friday, Feb. 23, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

In Between: Three Palestinian women attempt to balance faith and tradition with their modern lives while living in the heart of Tel Aviv. Opens Friday, Feb. 23, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Party: Janet (Kristin Scott Thomas) hosts a dinner party for friends to celebrate her promotion in Sally Potter’s indie drama. Opens Friday, Feb. 23, at Angelika Carmel Mountain – Film Centre.

One Time Only

Pretty Woman: Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star in the classic romantic comedy about a rich businessman who falls in love with a fast-talking working girl. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

How to Steal a Million: Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole star in William Wyler’s 1966 crime caper that revolves around the world of art forgeries. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

I Wake Up Screaming: In this ode to the film noir, the murder of a young starlet puts her sister, her agent and the detective assigned to the case on a deadly collision course. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Sixteen Candles: Samantha (Molly Ringwald) wants the perfect sweet sixteen birthday party but suffers one embarrassment after another. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.