Death becomes us in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

Before the first zombies show up in George Romero’s original Night of the Living Dead, the soon-to-be-dispatched Johnny (Russell Streiner) complains to Barbara (Judith O’Dea) about daylight saving time stealing an hour of his much-needed sleep. In keeping with the film’s bitingly morbid sense of irony, he says this while stepping on the graves of corpses readying to permanently wake up.

What seems like an unimportant detail in the iconic horror film from 1968 is actually the first sign of mankind’s gross obliviousness toward the planet’s natural temporal rhythms, not to mention our own complicity in disrupting them. Toward the beginning of Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die—an unhurried, slyly political and droll homage to Romero’s creeping masterpiece—there are similarly unheeded statements by local law enforcement that foreshadow the inevitable disorienting collapse to come.

After following up on a criminal complaint filed against one Hermit Bob (Tom Waits) (who also serves as essentially the film’s cynical narrator), Sheriff Cliff Robertson (Bill Murray) and Deputy Ronnie Peterson (Adam Driver) both wonder why the sun hasn’t yet set on their rural town of Centerville. Local news pundits equate the prolonged daylight with an imbalance in the Earth’s rotational pull, which has been permanently altered by polar fracking despite adamant denials by corporate executives and politicians.

When darkness finally does fall, Jarmusch’s seemingly infinite squad of sluggish, growling, materialist brain eaters ascend from the depths of shallow graves to wreak an inert version of mass havoc. Each zombie gravitates toward the sports, addictions and recreational experiences they enjoyed while alive, growling single word utterances in between kills.

Instead of conjuring feelings of immediacy and despair, The Dead Don’t Die portrays societal breakdown and mass carnage as an inevitability made possible by our ethical compromises, climate change and our infatuation with individualism. While it may be the end of the world, Jarmusch’s working-class characters don’t rush to enact contingency plans or mass evacuation procedures. Mostly, everyone seems stuck.

Cliff and Ronnie are in pure shock that any of this is happening in the first place. Overwhelmed by the overall predicament, fellow deputy Mindy (Chloë Sevigny) says, “Maybe it will all go away like a bad dream.” Her delusional statement feels in line with how right wing politicians and climate deniers approach the climate change crisis.

Centerville’s collective cluelessness would almost be funny if it wasn’t so alarming. Local cinephile and horror film aficionado Bobby Wiggins (Caleb Landry Jones) spends hours fending off the zombie horde with Hank Thompson, the town’s hardware store owner (Danny Glover), only to realize no one secured the backdoor. MAGA stand-in Farmer Miller (Steve Buscemi) grouses about immigrants but attracts the largest group of ghouls to his front door. The karma police, no doubt.

Deeply self-aware, The Dead Don’t Die utilizes absurdity to amplify the lumbering details of a slow-motion apocalypse. Chuckles will be had, especially if audiences are familiar with Jarmusch’s patented filmmaking style. The film’s most problematic moments occur when the director pulls the curtain back on his own singular persona, going meta when he could have gone for the jugular.

Myriad references to the film’s theme song, sung by Sturgill Simpson, are initially novel but then turn repetitive and annoying. The rationale behind Ronnie’s premonitions (“This isn’t going to end well”) is also a little too glib.

Nevertheless, The Dead Don’t Die (opening Friday, June 14) holds a mirror up to modern America’s love affair with self-destruction only to have it reveal rotting flesh in the reflection. How did it come to this? The UPS delivery driver Leon (RZA) advises Bobby to “appreciate the details,” words of wisdom that our social media-obsessed culture has twisted into knots.

So who can blame all the wild animals and pets for running away, or Centerville’s one illegal alien (a samurai sword-wielding Tilda Swinton) for giving up hope and jumping ship? The answer is no one with half a brain, eaten or otherwise. They know better than anyone that humanity is collectively asleep at the wheel, and a nasty course correction is long overdue.