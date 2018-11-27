Death waits for no man (or woman) in ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

× Expand NETFLIX The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

If legend holds true, the Old West was a place of brutal uncertainty that dealt many an unlucky hand. People lived and died moment-to-moment, town-to-town and bullet-to-bullet.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs embraces such volatility in six unconnected frontier fables. Ranging in length and tone, each exhibits a sense of bitter irony and cold fate long associated with the work of filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, who have spent decades twisting classic genres into newly formed knots.

Much of the Coen’s work inspires a bleak view of mankind. Verbose and wry characters make fatefully bad decisions that lead only to their untimely demise. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (now streaming on Netflix) is no less biting, although it takes a little time to realize just how dire things can get. Even when the film seemingly expresses a sunny disposition, that’s just its devilishness playing possum.

An old-timey hardback fills the frame with prose and color plates. Pages turn and the first chapter (which shares the film’s title) is set in motion, featuring a quick inaugural crescendo that’s both jarring and funny. Set deep in Monument Valley, echoes of song break the eerie quiet.

Playing a guitar on horseback and breaking the fourth wall with his melodic hound dog drawl, outlaw Buster Scruggs (Tim Blake Nelson) passes the time belting out a tune. He may be dressed entirely in white duds, but this man is no Gene Autry; moments after entering a bar he dispatches a gang of roughnecks with the ease of a veteran killer. This hero shoots people in the back.

By beginning their dusty opus with a walking, yodeling contradiction, the Coen’s properly poison the central concepts behind classic Western iconography. Near Algondes pushes this concept into the absurd: James Franco’s stoic bandit tries to rob a desolate depository only to find himself caught off guard by the lunatic bank teller (Stephen Root).

A hangman’s noose tightens around the criminal’s neck, and then it doesn’t, and then it does again. To quote Buster Scruggs, “one thing leads to another” in this yarn, and the escalating action proves essential to the Coen’s argument that everyone’s destiny is shaped by a personal series of bad decisions.

Some unfortunate characters don’t even have the power to wring their own neck. In Meal Ticket, a limbless British thespian (Harry Melling) performs iconic monologues and poems for lowly mountain folk as his gruff caretaker (Liam Neeson) scowls from stage left. The travelling duo represents unquenched capitalism at its most vicious, and glaring inequality between supply and demand. It doesn’t end well.

Tom Waits’ gravelly voice carries through the valley of All Gold Canyon, a brilliant single location study in brazen endurance that finds an aged miner spoiling the splendor and silence of nature in order to score big. Here, the Coen’s display their stunning ability to create montages without the crutch of music. Instead, they rely solely on Waits’ intense presence to fill an otherwise picturesque wide screen landscape.

The Gal Who Got Rattled is by far the longest chapter of Buster Scruggs and, in many ways, it’s the most moving. Only days after setting out for Oregon on a wagon train, Alice Longabaugh (Zoe Kazan) loses her useless older brother to cholera. With his deadweight firmly buried six-feet deep, she finds herself exposed to the manipulation and opportunism of the era. A kindly cowboy named Billy Knapp (Bill Heck) tries to solve her crisis with a proposal.

Billy’s long speech about certainty as a fool’s errand becomes the abiding central thesis. In the final chapter, aptly titled The Mortal Remains, a grouchy group of travellers on a fast moving stagecoach espouse the idea that stories can provide viewers meaning by association, thoroughly subverting the emotional connection just made in the previous segment.

As one half of the charming bounty hunter team onboard, Brendan Gleeson’s enforcer serenades his companions with an Irish ditty about heartbreak and death. The Old West is strewn with these kinds of telling tunes; songs that tell a sad story, but not the whole story.