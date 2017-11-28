Denzel makes a difference in ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’

× Expand Glen Wilson Roman J. Israel Esq. Roman J. Israel, Esq.

In Roman J. Israel, Esq., the path toward righteous change does not go through revenge but through protest. Dan Gilroy’s strange and moving Los Angeles-set drama is a character study about internal conflicts rather than external ones, and it bypasses traditional narrative signposts normally associated with legal dramas. America’s current crisis of conscience gets filtered through the eyes of Denzel Washington’s titular defense attorney, a passionate and stubborn legal savant who has a photographic memory and an activist spirit. For nearly 30 years, Roman has been the workhorse for a firm specializing in civil rights cases, but when his partner suffers a catastrophic heart attack, he’s forced to step out of the shadows and take an active role. This sudden deviation in routine poses a number of challenges for a purist who, for so long, has avoided interaction with the messy real world.

Much of the film deals with his various reactions to extreme life changes. Lacking steady income, Roman must accept an offer to work for a flashy lawyer named George Pierce (Colin Farrell). Here, the taste for wealth and success begins to overwhelm his moral core. The shift in focus drastically surprises local activist Maya Alston (Carmen Ejogo), who has previously found inspiration in Roman’s anti-establishment monologues.

If Gilroy’s previous feature Nightcrawler featured a uniquely indecent human (Jake Gyllenhaal’s salacious news videographer), Roman J. Israel, Esq., currently playing in San Diego theaters, is about a fundamentally good man torn between sacrifice and justification. Washington’s difficult performance runs the gamut of emotions, testing the actor’s range as the complicated process experiences multiple evolutions.

Most nobly, the film respects the life-changing repercussions that come from betraying one’s code. One person can make a difference inside corrupt justice systems, but they can also do immeasurable harm to themselves and their causes.

Opening

BPM (Beats Per Minute): In the Cannes’ Grand Prix winner, AIDS activists engage in radical protests in an effort to provide resources for people living with HIV and AIDS-related illnesses. Opens Friday, Dec. 1, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Breadwinner: This harrowing animated tale tells the story of Parvana (voice of Saara Chaudry), an 11-year-old girl growing up under the harsh rule of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. From the creators of The Secrets of Kells. Opens Friday, Dec. 1, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

Perfect: This comedy dives beyond the sequins and mascara to follow a team of elite athletes that do whatever it takes to make it to the Olympics. Screens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer: Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman star as a couple whose family life is turned upside down by a young man harboring resentment over a past transgression. Opens Friday, Dec. 1, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Thelma: Joachim Trier’s moody psychological horror film follows a young college student who discovers she has telekinetic powers. Opens Friday, Dec. 1, at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

Edward Scissorhands: In Tim Burton’s gothic drama, a gentle man who has scissors for hands moves to a suburban community after living in isolation. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Logan Lucky: Steven Soderbergh’s southern heist film follows a family of ill-fated misfits who decide to rob the underground vault of a famous racetrack. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

A Christmas Story: The nostalgic story of a young boy who dreams of getting a famous BB gun for Christmas. Screens at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.