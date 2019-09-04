'Los Reyes' tracks the dog days of two strays

× Expand Los Reyes

If stray dogs could claim “squatter’s rights,” Chola and Football would have a powerful case when it comes to Los Reyes skate park in Santiago. The two wayward pups are fixtures in the sprawling outdoor urban space in Chile’s capital that is flanked by high-rise apartment buildings and a busy city highway. Disaffected teens come here to smoke pot, vent about their personal problems and practice the latest boarding tricks, all while the dogs chew on ratty tennis balls and bark at incoming cyclists. For man and beast, this is a place perfectly constructed to pass the time.

Co-directors Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff spent months watching Chola, a spry Lab, and Football, an older mutt, in their natural habitat. The resulting observational documentary, Los Reyes, empathetically portrays patterns of habitual behavior that come to define personality and survival. In the case of both dogs, daily routine (play, sleep, bark) illuminates nuances of their characters, as do the voices of human subjects whose faces remain largely off screen.

Sharing public space is what connects these two very different experiences. Chola and Football interact with people but often bleed into the background of an environment that can be teaming with activity one night and desolate the next. Even more interesting is how the two dogs interact with each other, the routines and actions they repeat over time, and the power dynamic that emerges between them.

Infused with youthful vigor, Chola is obviously the dominant force in this relationship. He likes to howl at the sky, religiously chases horses and donkeys and barks at pretty much everything as if he were warding off unwanted trespassers. Football is quiet and wise, watching from the sidelines while his companion runs around in circles. Compared to the energized Chola, he’s hobbled by old age and decreasing stamina.

Park patrons overlook much of their canine activity, but the camera always stays locked in on the dogs. The filmmakers are fascinated by territorial rhythms, and how the dogs’ daily lives seem to mirror our own. One young skater who frequents the park speaks endlessly about arguments with family, his love for pot and how his dreams seem to be sabotaged by repetitive mistakes. While the same level of consciousness is never afforded to the dogs, we get the sense that they, too, are stuck.

Using imagery of nature overlapping with urban spaces, Los Reyes also poses inherent questions about cohabitation, of which Chola and Football become key symbols. As the film progresses, Perut and Osnovikoff start to fixate on close-ups of the dogs, on their panting tongues and weathered paws. Mosquitos and flies also become an indicator of erosion and of the animals’ vulnerability as the realities of living outside take their toll.

One of the moral conundrums facing a documentary like Los Reyes is whether the crew should intervene if tragedy appears inevitable. Perut and Osnovikoff choose not to, which makes the film an even more brutal examination of how people take life (and their natural surroundings) for granted.

In some respects, Chola and Football are living exactly how they please, with the freedom to roam in wide-open spaces and interact with whatever life throws at them. It’s the kind of experience some of the teens in the film wish they could have, untethered from familial and societal responsibilities. But through the trajectory of these two dogs, Los Reyes (opening Friday, Sept. 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park) destroys the romanticism of such a fantasy.

Still, the film is not meant to dash our faith, but to cement our appreciation of the present moment. Through Chola and Football’s eyes, life slows down just enough for us to see their purgatory as something beautiful and dynamic.