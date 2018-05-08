Dour ‘Disobedience’ wastes a talented cast

× Expand DISOBEDIENCE Disobedience

For years, Rachel McAdams’ career was synonymous with lonely, vulnerable characters in mainstream comedies (Wedding Crashers) and romances (The Notebook). It wasn’t until Brian De Palma cast her as a vindictive advertising executive in 2012’s Passion that audiences finally got to see a more complex actor at work. This trend continued when she portrayed a blade-wielding Los Angeles detective in the unfairly maligned second season of HBO’s True Detective.

Sebastián Lelio’s Disobedience, a deathly serious drama that considers the intersection between sexuality and faith within London’s Jewish Orthodox community, once again casts McAdams against type. As Esti, she plays a woman torn apart by repression and whose hidden sexual identity rises to the surface when former lover Ronit (Rachel Weisz) returns from exile. On paper, this kind of conflicted character would be perfectly suited to McAdams’ talents.

The film’s first act achieves a subtle level of tension that dissolves rather quickly. Ronit’s mere presence inspires discomfort in most parishioners, while only Esti’s rabbi husband Dovid (Alessandro Nivola) is more welcoming. Here, Lelio begins a disconcerting trend of explaining internal emotions rather overtly when Esti and Ronit reignite their affair.

With cut-and-dry moral stakes spelled out from the get go, Disobedience equates religious intolerance with disapproving looks, closed-door gossip and passive aggression. Often a filmmaker of great visual energy, Lelio becomes slave to the depressing winter aesthetic of the film’s surroundings, draining the film of any passion or style.

More than any other character, Esti is depicted simplistically; a slave to both her desires and the religion that gives her spiritual structure. McAdams does her best to transcend these limitations, but it’s Nivola’s experiences as a man of god that leave an impression. Otherwise, Disobedience (opening Friday, May, 11, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) is an incredibly dour attempt at representing the social contradictions inherent to modern day religious doctrine.

Opening

American Socialist: The Life and Times of Eugene Victor Debs: This documentary looks at the life and influence of the American union leader, whose ideals addressed income inequality and changed politics forever. Opens Friday, May 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Breaking In: Don’t mess with Gabrielle Union in this home invasion thriller about a mother trying to save her children from brutal criminals.

Life of the Party: Melissa McCarthy stars in this comedy about a woman who decides to return to college after her husband asks for a divorce. Directed by Ben Falcone.

Lou Andreas-Salomé: The Audacity to be Free: Lou Andreas-Salomé, the woman who enraptured 19th century Europe’s greatest minds, recounts her life to Ernst Pfeiffer in this German film directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post. Opens Friday, May, 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Lu Over the Wall: A gloomy middle school student meets a mermaid in this charming anime from director Masaaki Yuasa. Opens Friday, May 11, at the Angelika Carmel Mountain—Film Center.

Measure of a Man: During one pivotal summer, a bullied teen learns to stand up to those who seek to do him harm.

RBG: An intimate documentary portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that explores both her professional and private life. Opens Friday, May 11, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Racer and the Jailbird: Michaël R. Roskam’s roving gangster film concerns a bank robber (Matthias Schoenaerts) who decides to change his ways after meeting a beautiful racecar driver (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Opens Friday, May 11, at the Ken Cinema.

Revenge: French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s debut film is a blood-soaked, razor sharp revenge thriller about a woman seeking retribution against the men who brutalized her. Opens Friday, May 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Zama: An officer of the Spanish crown (Daniel Giménez Cacho) stationed in present day Paraguay anxiously awaits for a transfer and in the meantime embarks on a journey to capture a notorious criminal. Opens Friday, May 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Selena: Jennifer Lopez stars as the iconic Latina pop singer who was tragically killed right as she reached the pinnacle of her career. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Phase IV: This 1974 cult film directed by Saul Bass is about a colony of ants who collectively wage war on humans in the Arizona desert. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, at the Natural History Museum in Balboa Park.

Director’s Cut: Penn Jillette writes and stars in this genre-bending trip through the deranged mind of a crowd funder unhappy with the film he donated money to. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Audrey Hepburn plays a NYC debutante with a secret past in this classic comedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 10 through Saturday, May 12, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Wedding Doll: This Israeli comedy follows Hagit, a young woman with a mild mental deficiency, who works in a toilet-paper factory and lives with her mother. Director Nitzan Gilady will be in attendance. Screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the David and Dorothea Garfield Theatre.

Wayne’s World: Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey play two metal-heads who try to promote their cable-access show in this seminal 1990s comedy. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May, 15, at the Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Office Space: Damn it feels good to be a gangster in this classic workplace comedy from Mike Judge. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.