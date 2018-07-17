Elvis becomes a metaphor for America in ‘The King’

× Expand The King

Elvis Presley meant many things to many different people. White audiences enshrined him as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and he was arguably the first musician to really crossover into movies. Black America, however, had a much more complicated relationship with the singer, whose backbeat-heavy music borrowed liberally from blues icons like Big Mama Thornton. Eugene Jarecki’s new documentary, simply titled The King, wrestles with this problematic dichotomy regarding the intersection of cultural imperialism and race.

That loaded topic would provide enough content for most feature films, but Jarecki doesn’t stop there. The director sets out on a road trip across America in Elvis’ famed 1963 Rolls Royce, interviewing actors, writers and musicians while visiting towns such as Tupelo, Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee. These cities have their own complicated histories that crucially overlap with the King’s rise to stardom and eventual fall from grace.

In doing so, Jarecki tries to position Elvis as a metaphor for America during the tumultuous 2016 presidential election. Sometimes this ambitious association reveals striking anecdotes about race, appropriation, and social responsibility. Public Enemy’s Chuck D is an especially astute voice on these matters.

But more often than not, Jarecki’s approach fails to take a consistent shape. Often, he can’t fathom all the social and historical overlaps at play, and at one point even asks Road Crew Chief Wayne Gerster, “What do you think I’m doing with this movie?” The man gruffly replies, “I don’t know what the hell you’re doing with this movie,” which sums up the film’s chaotic confluence of contradictions and tangents.

Some may find the messiness a fitting parallel to the panic and divisiveness caused by Trump’s rise. But the film reeks of a missed opportunity to analyze more coherently how the phenomenon of Elvis aligns and the current crisis of American democracy. Musician Bud Welch sums up both sides with his brilliant description of the blues as a genre: “It’s nothing but a good man feeling bad.”

Opening

1945: Set just after the end of WWII, an Orthodox Jewsish man and his adult son visit a village in Hungary while the villagers prepare for a wedding. Opens Friday, July 20, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot: Gus Van Sant’s biopic tells the story of controversial cartoonist John Callahan (played by Joaquin Phoenix), who discovered the power of drawing after suffering a life-changing accident. Opens Friday, July 20, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Colin Firth return for this musical sequel about a family with a complicated romantic past. Opens in wide release Friday, July 20.

The Equalizer 2: Denzel Washington reprises his role of Robert McCall, a lethal killer who protects the weak and hunts down evil men. Opens in wide release Friday, July 20.

The King: In this documentary shot during the 2016 Presidential election, director Eugene Jarecki constructs an allegory for America using the life and death of Elvis Presley. Opens Friday, July 20 at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.

Unfriended: Dark Web: When a teenager comes in possession of a mysterious laptop, he discovers the previous owner has nefarious plans for getting it back. A sequel to the 2014 horror film.

One Time Only

Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds brings his patented snark to the Marvel universe as the infamous anti-hero Deadpool. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at The Pearl Hotel.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt leads a gang of intergalactic criminals who try to stop a fanatical god from taking control of the universe in this fun Marvel space opera. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Lady From Shanghai: Looking to escape his humdrum life, Michael (Orson Welles) decides to join the crew of a yacht, the owner of which is a vamp played by Rita Hayworth. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Umberto D: Vittorio De Sica’s heartbreaking 1952 masterpiece follows an aged man who tries to make ends meet while walking around Rome with his loving dog. Screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Amici Park Amphitheater in Little Italy.

Steel Magnolias: Tearsjerking romcom about a beautician who develops deep friendships with a group of women while living in the rural South. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Cool Runnings: A dishonored sprinter tries to reclaim Olympic glory by joining the first ever Jamaican bobsled team. Screens at 8 p.m. at Rooftop Cinema Club atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego.

Jaws: Steven Spielberg’s iconic blockbuster about a man-eating shark that stalks its prey off the coast of Massachusetts. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.