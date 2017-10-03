'Blade Runner 2049’ is stunning and lumbering in equal measure

× Expand Blade Runner 2049

Endless sheets of rain whip through scrap metal cities. Concrete beaches play tag with the California coastline. Neon advertisements for Coca-Cola and Pan Am bleed into the endless urban void. Updated versions of synthetic robots (“replicants”) manufactured by a mega-corporation with colonialist ties provide society its slave labor. LAPD Blade Runners like K (Ryan Gosling) “retire” older models that have started to express human emotion. Touring through the opening salvo of Blade Runner 2049, it doesn’t seem like much has changed in the 35 years since Ridley Scott’s canonical 1982 film left off.

The parallels don’t stop there. Denis Villeneuve’s bloated and bewildering sequel feels overtly possessed by its lean predecessor. It begins with an eyeball in extreme close-up, then K’s interrogation of suspected replicant Sapper Morton (Dave Bautista). Their short conversation is punctuated by bursts of noir-like dialogue and long cold glances. The ensuing fisticuffs reveal a potentially world-changing secret about the machine race, pitting K against both his superiors and fractured past memories.

Divulging any more specifics would run the risk of playing spoiler, and there’s no greater sin in Hollywood’s modern marketing bog. Like so many highly anticipated studio products, Blade Runner 2049 feels constructed to fulfill fan boy fantasies, obsessed with narrative Easter eggs that connect old theories with the new. In service of these necessities, screenwriters Hampton Fancher and Michael Green purposefully weave original Blade Runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) into their leaden story, ensuring crossover appeal and a sense of history repeating.

It’s ironic, then, that despite being shrouded in secrecy, Blade Runner 2049’s plot is overly pedestrian and completely devoid of urgency. The spatial intricacies that populate every widescreen frame are of far more interest. Cinematographer Roger Deakins and production designer Dennis Gassner masterfully work in tandem to create a dense dystopia made up of restless holograms, ramshackle oddballs and rotting façades. Blade Runner 2049 leaves plenty of time to fixate on these precise details of technology. It may be the first film to depict someone conducting a drone attack via digital sunglasses while receiving a laser manicure.

When K eventually tracks down Deckard in Las Vegas, the orange dusty exteriors exude a radioactivity that clings to the skin. This greatly contrasts with the slippery downpour covering Los Angeles; the entire city is one flood away from circling the drain. The film also depicts San Diego as a vast garbage wasteland in what feels like a hilarious jab at America’s Finest City. Unlike most big budget spectacles, Blade Runner 2049 uses special effects to illuminate both the grandiose and intimate facets of place.

While Blade Runner 2049 shares eerie narrative echoes and a similar passion for obtuse philosophical ramblings with its predecessor, Villeneuve’s gorgeous hifalutin rendering makes Scott’s grimy original look downright independent. At 164 minutes and a production budget closing in on $200 million, this new entry is unnecessarily bloated and stretched to the breaking point. Villeneuve has flirted with overcooked material before, but at least Prisoners and Sicario are up front about the contradictions between their cartoonish genre origins and self-seriousness.

Conversely, Blade Runner 2049, which opens Friday, Oct. 6, is gunning for mass credibility and Oscar gold. “We’re all just looking for something real,” says one character, summing up (quite obviously) the film’s dim themes concerning human emotion, artificial intelligence and past trauma. Jared Leto’s blind business mogul speaks purely in these kinds of colloquial monologues during two tortuous scenes that display the actor’s true conceitedness.

Small miracles do exist in Blade Runner 2049, (there’s a highly effective sex scene that reconfigures what it means to feel intimacy) but the organic beauty and possibility they represent gets buried beneath ponderous ruminations and plot twists ripped from the pantheon of generic science fiction. Villeneuve’s “epic” film may look and sound important, but that’s just the hubris talking.