Enough is enough: The Best Films of 2018

Was 2018 the year people finally became fed up with our nation’s recent moral and political backslide? Historic wins for progressive female candidates in November’s congressional, gubernatorial and local elections suggest so.

The defiance didn’t stop there. NBA superstars Lebron James and Stephen Curry pushed back vigilantly against the “stay in your lane” rhetoric used to silence athletes and professionals of color. Motivated and enraged students from Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School challenged the gun lobby’s bully tactics after surviving one of the worst mass shootings in recent memory.

These acts of resistance remind us that bravery comes in many shapes and sizes. The same can be said of this year’s finest cinematic efforts. Collectively, they confront what it means to live in a world where empathy and safety are under constant attack, while also probing critical social themes with kinetic authority. While each is singular and enigmatic, all share a disdain for the banal aesthetic norms and emotional simplicities that reinforce passive viewership.

First, some great honorable mentions generating the same spirit of purpose. Joel and Ethan Coen’s boisterous The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Chloe Zhao’s melancholic The Rider are diametrically opposed Westerns, but both beautifully consider the humanity of unglamorous roughnecks living on the edge of frontier mortality.

Travis Wilkerson’s searing documentary/art installation Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? and Spike Lee’s thunderous BlacKkKlansman address white supremacy through booming historical/generational reflections.

The professional and personal liberties men seem to think they can take with women are pivotal to the scathing subtexts of Alex Ross Perry’s prickly Golden Exits and Andrew Bujalski’s rousing Support the Girls.

Perceived personas are questioned, fractured and ultimately reinvented in Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, Jennifer Fox’s harrowing The Tale and Josephine Decker’s magnetic Madeline’s Madeline.

Psychological unease morphs into something organically sinister in Lee Chang-dong’s smoldering Burning and Steven Soderbergh’s insane Unsane. Claire Denis’ Let the Sunshine In and Hong Sang-soo’s Claire’s Camera are two breezy portraits of women searching for something substantive beyond the masculine frame.

Bing Liu’s Minding the Gap, Paul King’s Paddington 2 and Carla Simón’s Summer 1993 are three bracing stories of wounded children trying to make peace with new family dynamics. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s Game Night, Leigh Whannell’s Upgrade and Christian Gudegast’s Den of Thieves were an energized pop trio that reimagine the mechanics of subterfuge.

Now, on to the year’s best.

10.) Araby: Finding your way in this beautiful meditation on class means giving into the idea that stories only lead to more stories. João Dumans and Affonso Uchoa’s malleable Brazilian road film features one of the most striking (and jarring) narrative shifts, becoming a fitting testament to the rambling nature of transient life.

9.) If Beale Street Could Talk: Barry Jenkins’ loving, woozy and pragmatic adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel looks into the heart of American inequality through the haze of spellbinding melodrama. Crucial thematic threads connect this 1970s Harlem-set story to our present day, specifically how a failing justice system chooses to erase people of color with unfeeling efficiency.

8.) Western: Every archetype and expectation associated with the genre is thoroughly upended in Valeska Grisebach’s assured and enigmatic character study. One austere German roughneck working construction in the Bulgarian countryside is magnetically drawn to the local townspeople and their customs. For him, liberation does not come through violence, but silent immersion into a new destiny.

7.) First Reformed: Environmental radicalism and religious fundamentalism are flipsides to the same dissolving coin in Paul Schrader’s sobering exploration of broken faith. Torn between the two ideologies, Ethan Hawke’s crumbling man of God must choose between slow self-destruction and dangerous epiphany. Neither offers complete solitude, making this an emotionally bruising portrait of 21st century uncertainty.

6.) Bisbee ’17: Director Robert Greene goes to the titular Arizona mining town for the centennial anniversary of its darkest hour, looking to excavate its traumas and memories through reenactment. But no one involved could have imagined it would conjure up something as riotous and confrontational as the very historical event they came to document. History’s restless ghosts are never truly gone.

5.) 24 Frames: Abbas Kiarostami’s final film, released posthumously this year, merges two-dozen still photographs and paintings with carefully placed animation and live action details. For a master director who spent his entire career carefully watching life enter (and exit) the cinematic frame, it is a stirring culmination of style and grace, a subtle ode to life’s sonic and visual surprises.

4.) A Bread Factory: Technically a duet, Patrick Wang’s four-hour diptych follows the stalwart stakeholders of an upstate New York arts space fighting for its financial and creative existence. No other recent film has combined this level of formal creativity, linguistic rigor and emotional truth.

3.) El Mar la Mar: The immigration debate is so often shaped by simple binary terms, but J.P. Sniadecki and Joshua Bonnetta’s monumental documentary, which traces the Sonoran desert border crisis, refuses to do so. Utilizing the immersive and disorienting techniques born from Harvard’s Sensory Ethnography Lab, the filmmakers create an elemental experience that poses some of the great moral questions of our day.

2.) Lean on Pete: Andrew Haigh’s windswept Western weepie stings like no other film of 2018. A teenager living on the fringes of society finds meaning and spirit working with a racehorse named Pete only to have his passion crushed by circumstance. Charlie Plummer’s haunting wayward performance evokes all of the desperation and panic found in an age where the American middle class is slowly disappearing before our eyes.

1.) Zama: For the last two years, our democracy has been mired in ethical purgatory. Argentine master Lucrecia Martel made a staggering portrait of colonial stagnation that captures that very same mood almost too perfectly. An entitled officer of the Spanish crown serves in South America for decades. Professional advancements are blocked by red tape and false promises, and in the officer’s waning years, his mind and spirit become fused with the unforgiving tropical locale. By the end, we can no longer see where the man’s soul begins and the fever dream ends.

