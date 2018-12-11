Epic scale and intimacy clash in ‘Roma’

× Expand Roma

Alfonso Cuarón must dream in tracking shots. Ever since Clive Owen’s alcoholic journeyman survived a hail of machine gun fire and exploding tank rounds during the climactic sequence in Children of Men, fluidity and chaos have become synonymous with the Mexican director’s ambitious style.

Still, it’s not reality that Cuarón is trying to capture. The camera functions more as an agile bystander caught up in the profoundly kinetic fray—one whose perspective remains constantly under attack. Trusting what you see would be a mistake.

Similarly dizzying effects are employed in Gravity, a disaster film in which human survival seems purely accidental. Technically impressive long takes flip and dive through space, helping to create a sense of constant disorientation, something Sandra Bullock’s ill-fated astronaut must overcome while reentering orbit (both physically and emotionally).

The camera movements in Cuarón’s new drama, Roma, are entirely more motivated by mundane daily activities. Based on the director’s own childhood memories of growing up in early 1970s Mexico City, this deeply personal and detailed film feels purposefully anchored to the X/Y axis of everyday life.

As the full-time maid for a middle class family, Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) spends much of her day moving along these planes. The film’s opening act documents her many responsibilities, the most pressing of which is helping matriarch Sofia (Marina de Tavira) wrangle four sprightly children while their estranged father (Fernando Grediaga) takes a prolonged sabbatical from his familial responsibilities. These interactions make clear she’s become fused into the fabric of her employer’s daily life, and yet the cruel realities of inequality are alive and well.

While Cleo obviously enjoys her interactions with the children, she’s also tasked with handling the dirty work around the house. In the film’s memorable opening shot, soapy water from her scrubbing glides across tile floors turning the surface into a mirror. The reflection reveals a vast sky seen through the frame of an open skylight. It’s all so poetic until the audience realizes Cleo is cleaning up poop left by the pet dog.

Roma splits time between the family’s multi-floor abode and Cleo’s excursions out into the politically volatile world beyond. Her first sexual experience with new crush Fermín (Jorge Antonio Guerrero) leads to an unwanted pregnancy and emotional abandonment. Instead of being labeled an outcast, Cleo is embraced by her surrogate family.

But Cuarón does not conjure up nostalgia or false sentiment. He mixes personal melodrama with epic scale, creating gripping sequences where normalcy suddenly experiences tectonic shifts (Cleo’s first visit to the maternity ward is interrupted by an earthquake). The family’s Christmas vacation into the woods features children rampaging through foliage and drunken adults firing off pistols. It’s no surprise that a massive forest fire erupts only a few scenes later, foreshadowing the apocalyptic mood to come.

Roma’s first half indulges in the slow but rewarding buildup of establishing characters, as well as time and place. The devastating second act proves that all the set up is essential to understanding Cleo’s internal dilemmas. Even as violence and tragedy threaten her from all sides, she remains steadfast in her dedication to protecting those who’ve weathered similar challenges.

One quibble to be had with Cuarón’s gorgeous film—it is often too perfectly constructed. Each carefully choreographed blocking sequence lacks the surprising bursts of revelation found in his previous work. But this is probably by design. Unlike Children of Men or Gravity, Roma (opening Friday, Dec. 14, at the Digital Gym Cinema) delicately juxtaposes two competing forces of history: erosion and endurance.

Both ideas collide in the film’s most stunning sequence in which Cleo braves crashing ocean waves to rescue two drowning children off-screen. Also acting as cinematographer, Cuarón steadily tracks alongside, leaving all the heavy lifting to his protagonist and lionizing her actions in the process. Three decades on, Cuarón is finally able to communicate the magnitude of what her many sacrifices meant to his family.