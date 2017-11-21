Family and music collide in ‘Coco’

× Expand Coco

People of color are almost entirely absent from the Pixar canon. With Coco, Disney’s mega animation studio finally confronts this glaring discrepancy in on-screen representation. It takes place in a vibrantly realized rural town in Mexico where one defiant young boy challenges his family history to become an artist. Infused with pastel colors, dense textures and impassioned musical numbers, it’s an ode to the classic Latino melodramas made famous in the mid-20th century.

Coco’s celebratory tone contains an underlying critique of self-serving traditions that limit new generations from following their hearts. A scrappy mariachi maestro to be, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) experiences this situation daily with his music-hating family, who’ve collectively sworn off anything melodic due to a scandalous past involving an absent patriarch. Hoping to prove them wrong, he steals the guitar of a famous pop star named Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

The haunted instrument transports Miguel directly to the afterlife, an elaborate neon cityscape populated by skeletal residents whose entire undead existence revolves around visiting their living families during Dia de los Muertos. Co-directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina lean heavily on standard fish-out-of-water tropes during Miguel’s supernatural journey, orchestrating gags and chase sequences that lead toward his realization of identity and strength. The end result is an endearing fable, one that confronts the past in order to find meaning in the future.

The entire voice cast, which includes Gael García Bernal and Edward James Olmos in key roles, is made up of Latino performers who’ve often been relegated to one-dimensional supporting roles in previous Hollywood films. Coco, which opens Wednesday, Nov. 22, gives them nuance and depth, embracing each character’s flaws and virtues. In the end, Miguel’s persistence eventually inspires his elders to once again feel the historical energy of music and the transcendent power of memory.

Opening:

Aida’s Secret: In this moving documentary, the discovery of records from WWII sparks a family’s quest for answers as two brothers separated as babies reunite with each other and their elderly mother. Opens Friday, Nov. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Coco: In the newest Pixar Animation film, a young guitarist named Miguel must travel to the afterlife in order to learn the secrets of his family’s past history.

Cómo Cortar a Tu Patán: This romantic comedy follows a break-up expert who sets her sights on her biggest challenge yet: ending the relationship between her sister and the douchebag she’s dating. Opens Friday, Nov. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Ken Classics: Special big screen presentations of classics like The Graduate, The Red Shoes, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Wings of Desire and Lawrence of Arabia, among others. Screens Thursday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Ken Cinema

Roman J. Israel, Esq.: Denzel Washington stars as an idealistic and driven lawyer who finds himself embroiled in a dangerous criminal plot.

Sweet Virginia: Jon Bernthal and Christopher Abbott star in this thriller about the effects a triple murder has on a tiny Alaskan community. Opens Friday, Nov. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri: An angry and grieving mother (played by Frances McDormand) decides to take things into her own hands after the local sheriff’s department fails to catch her daughter’s killer.

One Time Only:

Planes, Trains, & Automobiles: A desperate businessman (Steve Martin) teams up with an obnoxious slob (John Candy) in order to get home to his family for Thanksgiving. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Big Sick: An aspiring Pakistani comic (Kumail Nanjiani) falls for a vivacious heckler (Zoe Kazan). The problem: she’s white, he’s Muslim. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 at Cinema Under the Stars.

Logan Noir: The black and white cut of the film starring Hugh Jackman as Logan, the most violent of the X-Men. Screens at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Edward Scissorhands: In Tim Burton’s gothic drama, a gentle man who has scissors for hands moves to a suburban community after living in isolation. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.