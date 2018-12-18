Family is relative in ‘Shoplifters’

× Expand Shoplifters

The surrogate family at the center of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters live in a constant state of financial insecurity. They make ends meet by committing petty larceny and working grueling shifts at blue-collar jobs, and yet they seem mostly happy. Some are related by blood, while others are castoffs who found a home in the most unsuspecting of domestic situations.

Yuri (Miyu Sasaki) falls into the latter category. After swiping groceries from one of the local supermarkets, Osamu (Lily Franky) and his tween protégé Shota (Jyo Kairi) discover the disheveled, young Yuri playing in an alleyway nook right outside her broken home. Instead of passing by, they invite her back to their small home for dinner.

In Kore-eda’s morally complicated world, a seemingly kind act such as this also carries with it serious consequences. Yuri eventually moves in with the makeshift collective of criminals led by Osamu and his partner Nobuyo (Sakura Andô), and positive relationships flourish. Small tensions emerge between the children but those pass with the wind.

But when Yuri’s derelict parents eventually inform the authorities, a seemingly innocuous disappearance eventually becomes a national sensation. This is where Kore-eda’s mastery of characterization comes into play, specifically with Osamu. The patriarch appears jovial and kind on the surface, and yet his shady past and undercurrent of selfishness make him a far more complex persona.

The tragedy of Shoplifters (opening Friday, Dec. 21 at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas) revolves around the emotional disappointment found in this duality. It is a deeply sad mosaic of good people who are ultimately defined by the bad they’ve done, whether fairly or not. Society only sees their actions as clear binary, missing all of the beauty and heartache in between. It remains up to filmmakers like Kore-eda to remind us that people are never this simple.

Opening

Aquaman: In this big budget DC comic book movie, Jason Momoa plays the slippery superhero that must choose between mankind and his underwater society on the verge of revolt. Opens Friday, Dec. 21, in wide release.

Ben is Back: On Christmas Eve, a woman’s estranged teenage son returns home and reveals new truths about his drug addiction. Opens Friday, Dec. 21, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Bumblebee: The Transformers spinoff about the fast-talking yellow VW bug that you’ve all been waiting for! Wait, that’s not true. You didn’t want this movie at all. Opens Friday, Dec. 21, in wide release.

Mary Poppins Returns: The mysterious singing nanny returns to London to re-inspire the now grown children she once mentored. Emily Blunt takes on the role made famous by Julie Andrews. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 19, in wide release.

Second Act: Jennifer Lopez plays a hardworking retail associate who can’t seem to get promoted. When her friend’s son doctors her resume, she suddenly finds opportunity knocking. Opens Friday, Dec. 21, in wide release.

Shoplifters: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s wise drama follows a collective of criminals who live happily off the grid until their temporary harmony is threatened by society’s contradictory rules. Opens Friday, Dec. 21, at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas.

Welcome to Marwen: The survivor (Steve Carell) of a brutal attack has all of his memories wiped clean and creates a miniature town where he can be heroic in order to cope. Opens Friday, Dec. 21, in wide release.

Vice: Adam McKay’s biopic on former Vice President Dick Cheney explores the motivation and means behind a political operative who craved power like no other. Opens Tuesday, Dec. 25, in wide release.

One Time Only

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: In this classic ’80s comedy, Chevy Chase stars as the bumbling patriarch of a middle class family that experiences a most bizarre Christmas holiday. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 20, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Love Actually: A large ensemble cast featuring Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson stars in this mosaic about love, heartbreak, and redemption in London. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 22, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Die Hard: Bruce Willis plays a tough-as-nails NYC cop who must battle a team of terrorists in high-rise building in Los Angeles. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.