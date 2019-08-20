Fascism emerges slowly in ‘Rojo’

× Expand Rojo

Benjamín Naishtat’s effectively droll Rojo takes place in Argentina during the months leading up to the 1976 coup that ousted then president Isabel Martínez de Perón. The cracks of a once strong democracy are beginning to look more like fissures as leftists and union leaders are seemingly disappearing into thin air. Young men are feeling empowered to act on their sexual and violence aggression. Fascist states aren’t just born over night.

Dignified people like Claudio (Darío Grandinetti) and his wife Susana (Andrea Frigerio) are too consumed with their own petty crimes and misdemeanors to care about the social nightmare that’s coming. The impending ideological shift to the right merely represents another transition they will have to be pragmatic about. Wealth affords people the luxury to adapt like cockroaches.

In the film’s brilliantly tense opening sequence inside a bustling restaurant, Claudio gets into a heated confrontation with another customer. The mustached patron insults Claudio, a tightly wound small-town lawyer, by asking him to give up his table (Susana’s running late). This prompts something of a self-righteous diatribe that says plenty about Claudio’s indignation for the lower classes.

As with any crumbling societal dynamic, escalating tempers and fragile male egos lead to acts of violence, the ripples of which are felt throughout Rojo’s meandering non-narrative. Naishtat flirts with the idea of turning his film into a noir (the great Chilean actor Alfredo Castro shows up as a brilliant celebrity sleuth), but even genre conventions are numb to the collective wave of apathy crashing through the Argentine provinces.

Naishtat’s more subtle critique of bourgeois indifference doesn’t carry the same formal gut punch when compared to the grotesque subversive revelries of Chilean compatriot Pablo Larraín. Rojo is more concerned with how everyday middle class people delude themselves into thinking they won’t be touched by the hand of dictatorship due to their class status. On second thought, this should probably be required viewing for America’s moderate Republicans.

