Fear and loathing in ‘Unsane’

× Expand Unsane

Wanton men aren’t the only predatory forces stalking poor Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy) in Unsane—privatized mental health facilities that trick vulnerable patients like her into admitting themselves are equally worrisome. Steven Soderbergh’s nasty new lo-fi thriller conducts a dual reckoning for both malicious individuals and institutions that objectify women for very different reasons. In this regard, the film couldn’t be more relevant to the ongoing public discourse regarding abuse of power and sex.

Oh, and it’s also a total blast.

Cloaked in blue tint, Unsane begins inside the mind of a madman. Floating dreamily through the forest at night, a creepy voice fills the space as if unnatural infatuation could gust seamlessly like wind in the trees. Seconds later Soderbergh’s white-collar heroine exits her office building being tracked meticulously by the camera. Opening credits play over this beautiful uninterrupted pan to the right, which mushes background into foreground with the power of a sharp telephoto lens.

Sawyer’s stuck in a new city, all alone with persistent traumas. At this point, her cubicle may as well be her coffin. Tinder dates only remind her of David Strine (Joshua Leonard), the bearded creeper she just moved cross-country to avoid. Every man who comes within striking distance bears a striking resemblance, until he doesn’t. Faces have a tendency to blur together in this prescription drug-induced haze, and so do all the important details.

When Sawyer reaches out to a local behavioral science center for help, she gets involuntarily committed. Once there, she shares enough dark thoughts to get hospital administrators salivating over filling another bed and collecting insurance premiums. That’s when David’s face begins appearing again, but it quickly becomes clear this is no illusion. Soderbergh doesn’t try to play mind games, instead opting to confront the very real dread of being swallowed up by crazy for both profit and one man’s warped fantasy fulfillment.

Shot entirely on an iPhone, Unsane looks like a cramped plastic nightmare come to life. Textures and colors are amplified and dreary. As Sawyer’s desperation increases, so does the intensity of the compositions. By the end, her face is practically pressed up against the right or left corner of the frame. In the most extreme example, Soderbergh uses superimposition to simulate the mind/persona splitting like atoms as powerful hallucinogens go to work.

Operating under sleazy genre guidelines akin to Cinemax’s sexy heyday, the film remains salaciously meaty throughout, matching Foy’s barnburner of a performance. Late in the film, style and performance perfectly cohere inside the padded walls of solitary confinement when Sawyer destroys David’s pipe dream with vindictive glee. There will be no absolution, just one man’s false sense of purpose neutered for good.

×

Unsane breaks the spell of masculine delusion with the best of them. It’s the equivalent of cold water being dumped on the heads of men who appropriate female bodies and call it adoration. It’s a swift kick to the nuts of for- profit businesses that take advantage of powerless people looking for help. It’s also an affirmation of one woman’s desire to break free from her messy entanglement with continuous distress.

Soderbergh’s previous genre marvel, the southern caper romp Logan Lucky, promoted the virtues of familial connections. Unsane strips those notions away for good. Yet, Saywer’s isolation morphs from being something damaging to empowering. Instead of letting David violently prop her up on a pedestal, she climbs up herself and reclaims the higher ground. Fear can be a gift, the great motivator.

As for those private institutions out to make money off of mental illness, their moral indictment is more causal than personal. But still, Soderbergh purposefully amps up the necessity for transparency and accountability to almost absurd levels by the film’s end, marking Unsane (which opens Friday, March 23) as the deliberately raucous cousin to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. But in this asylum, there’s no room for cozy sentiment.