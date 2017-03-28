Feverish ‘Staying Vertical’ pivots between fantasy and reality

× Expand THIERRY VALLETOUX STAYING VERTICAL Staying Vertical

Not since Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman’s Adaptation has a film unpacked the mind of a screenwriter quite like Staying Vertical. Alain Guiraudie’s confounding and enchanting modern fable takes place in a French prairie region still populated by flocks of sheep and stalking wolves. The vast landscape leaves plenty of room for mystery and surrealism to flourish, unbound by the restrictions of urban life.

Léo (Damien Bonnard) traverses the picturesque countryside claiming to do research for his next film project, but seems more interested in seducing locals than crafting new story ideas. Upon meeting Marie (India Hair), a second-generation shepherd who has taken over the family business from her father, the writer willfully ignores his professional responsibilities to start up an intoxicating affair. Their sudden tryst eventually results in the birth of a child.

Guiraudie tethers the film to wistful dream logic even when bad decisions result in tangible consequences. After Marie and her two older children abandon Léo and the newborn for life in the city, Staying Vertical embraces the nomadic sensibility of a wandering narrator unsure of where to take the story next. Subplots pivot without warning, from the travails of a gay teenager and older recluse to a spritely organic world upriver where Léo finds momentary solace and rejuvenation.

Sex functions as the core mode of communication no matter the circumstances. For these characters, chasing (and experiencing) orgasm resorts in varying levels of consciousness. It can either reinforce a connection to nature or severely limit it, much like Guiraudie’s equally sublime Stranger by the Lake.

Yet Staying Vertical is ultimately an altogether different beast. It calls out Léo’s manipulative and disingenuous tendencies as an artist by turning him into a vagabond culprit adrift in a series of disconnected fantasies. Only in the delirious and haunting final scene does he finally seem ready to stand tall and embrace the dangers of real responsibility.

Staying Vertical opens Friday, March 31, at Digital Gym Cinema.

Opening

Contemporary Color: This documentary follows legendary musician David Byrne as he stages a celebration of the Color Guard and their synchronized dance routines at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Opens Friday, March 31, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Ghost in the Shell: In this remake of the classic Japanese anime, a young woman is saved from a terrible crash and re-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Julieta: Pedro Almodovar’s lovely melodrama about a woman searching for her long lost daughter returns for a limited engagement. Screens through Thursday, April 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Staying Vertical: In Alain Guiraudie’s surreal fable, an aimless screenwriter wanders into the French countryside and becomes permanently entangled in the lives of locals. Opens Friday, March 31, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Boss Baby: There’s a baby, and it’s the boss. Need we say more?

The Zookeeper’s Wife: During the German invasion of Poland in 1939, two zookeepers rush to help save thousands of people and animals.