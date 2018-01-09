Film 2 ‘Paddington 2’ preaches kindness first in the post-Brexit era

× Expand Paddington 2

Ultranationalist right wing groups like Britain First believe that immigration will wreak economic and social havoc on the lives of U.K. citizens. Paddington, the animated Peruvian bear of Michael Bond’s famous novels and Paul King’s lovely 2015 film, confronts such close-minded opinions by proving a little charming chaos can bring kindness back into fashion.

Voiced by the great young actor Ben Whishaw, Paddington’s hapless clumsiness is endearing rather than annoying, at least for those like the Brown family, who are liberal enough to welcome him with open arms. In Paddington 2 (opening Friday, Jan. 12), each member of the family is at a crossroads, much like Britain itself.

Mary (Sally Hawkins) has been training to swim across the English Channel, while her insurance analyst husband, Henry (Hugh Bonneville), dabbles in yoga to stave off a midlife crisis. Their children—Jonathan (Samuel Joslin) and Judy (Madeleine Harris)—are themselves experiencing shifts in personal identity. Paddington remains their emotional rock, but when he’s accused of stealing an antique pop-up book and sent to prison, the Browns and their diverse community begin to unravel.

Remove diversity and things fall apart; in this post-Brexit age, is there a more relevant theme for British filmmakers to consider? Paddington 2 does so effortlessly by instilling all of its political and social subtext within the simple assertion that sacrifice and friendship trump isolationism.

Multiple examples abound. During his stint in lock-up, Paddington befriends a gang of toughs led by Brendan Gleeson’s angry prison chef. Instead of emboldening their aggression by being fearful, Paddington attempts to make their lives (and the institution itself) more joyous.

The two villains in Paddington 2—Hugh Grant’s split personality thespian and Peter Capaldi’s neighborhood racist—represent flipsides of the isolationist dogma. One is obsessed with himself, while the other is obsessed with halting the freedoms of outsiders. These men may be lost causes, but Paddington devoutly believes that Britain itself is not.

Opening

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children: In this animated Goya Award winner, a group of friends set out to escape the dangerous post-apocalyptic world they live in. Opens Friday, Jan. 12, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Happy End: Taking aim at the modern elite’s entitlement and hypocrisy, director Michael Haneke tells the story of a family drama set against the backdrop of Europe’s refugee crisis. Opens Friday, Jan. 12, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Paddington 2: Paul King’s sequel finds Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), the animated bear from Peru now living in London with the Brown Family, trying to clear his name after he’s sent to jail for stealing a priceless pop-up book.

Proud Mary: A professional assassin (Taraji P. Henson) decides to sacrifice her reputation and safety to save a young boy after one job goes sideways in this gritty action film.

The Commuter: Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra team up for another stylistically complex genre thriller, this time set aboard a fast moving New York City light rail train.

The Other Side of Hope: Aki Kaurismäki’s response to the current refugee crisis follows a poker-playing restaurateur who befriends a group of refugees from Finland. Opens Friday, Jan. 12, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Post: In 1971, Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and editor-in-chief Ben Brandlee (Tom Hanks) must decide whether to publish the Pentagon Papers and risk legal action from the Nixon administration.

One Time Only

This is the End: Meta goes biblical in this comedy where Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel play themselves trying to survive the apocalypse, and James Franco’s ego. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

American Made: Tom Cruise plays ex-pilot Barry Seal, an American who worked for both the C.I.A. and the Colombian drug cartel running guns in the 1980s. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Pitch Perfect: Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow star in this 2012 comedy about a group of misfit college students who join a once renowned all-girls singing group and shakes things up. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.