Film Geek SD shines a light on pre-code and sci-fi films

Film Geeks San Diego is a cinephile collective organized by Horrible Imagining’s festival director Miguel Rodriguez and KPBS film critic Beth Accomando. The collective is dedicated to bringing repertory cinema to the region, and will present not one, but two yearlong series at the North Park’s Digital Gym Cinema in 2019.

The Breaking the Commandments series will present a list of naughty, pre-code entries made between 1930 and 1934, before the Motion Picture Production Code enacted more strident regulatory guidelines related to onscreen content.

The list of screenings includes Ernst Lubitsch’s saucy Design For Living (March 3). The film, about a constantly oscillating love triangle, works as a wonderful introduction to the director’s seamlessly sexy style. Busby Berkeley and Melvyn Leroy’s classic Gold Diggers of 1933 (Aug. 11) should also not be missed, both for its ambitious scope and emotionally moving, trendsetting dance numbers that have been copied and emulated countless times.

While the pre-code screenings will occur the first Sunday of every month, the films in the Visions of Science Fiction series will screen on every first Monday. Any series on the genre runs the danger of simply reaffirming a canon of classics, but Film Geeks is taking a different approach. Looking at the schedule, it appears their program wants to expand viewers’ understanding of how sci-fi has evolved throughout the 20th century.

The spring portion will include Arthur Crabtree’s Fiend Without a Face (Feb. 4) and Roy Ward Baker’s insane British monster movie Quartermass and the Pit (March 4). The latter mixes Cold War paranoia, telekinetic visions, and mankind’s penchant for monstrous acts. Sure, there may be aliens but it’s the humans who are the real threat. That will likely be a theme throughout the series.

For more information on both film series, visit digitalgym.org.

Opening

Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Melissa McCarthy plays a failing writer who begins forging personal letters from famous stars in order to pay the bills. Opens Friday, Jan. 25, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Cold War: A pianist and a singer try to keep their romance alive despite the realities of living in the communist juggernaut during the 20th century. Opens Friday, Jan. 25, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

The Kid Who Would Be King: A young British tween stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur and finds that he’s knee deep in his own modern retelling of the King Arthur legend. Opens in wide release Friday, Jan. 25.

One Time Only

There’s Something About Mary: Just in time for Peter Farrelly’s inevitable Oscar nomination for Green Book, revisit this classic comedy about a slightly creepy guy (Ben Stiller) who tries to reconnect with his dream crush (Cameron Diaz). Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Who Am I – No System Is Safe: German computer hackers try to infiltrate sensitive corporate networks while trying to evade the government in this thriller from director Baran bo Odar. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Big Lebowski: Jeff Bridges stars as a perpetually stoned bowler who becomes embroiled in an elaborate kidnapping plot involving the Los Angeles elite. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Lessons of a Dream: A young teacher in 1874 Germany experiments with a highly contested way of teaching English to his students: by introducing them to soccer. Screens at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Goodfellas: Martin Scorsese’s classic gangster film follows the criminal and personal exploits of a group of gangsters whose rise and fall. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.