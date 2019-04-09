Final romances haunt ‘Sorry Angel’

× Expand Sorry Angel

Right there in its title, Sorry Angel confesses the disappointment, grief and loss that will be an inevitable part of its DNA. The story of two gay men from different generations falling in love during the AIDS epidemic ravaging 1990s France is ripe with potential tragedy. But instead of dwelling on rage or resentment, director Christophe Honoré infuses scenes with a patient appreciation for the present moment.

While strength and compassion are critical and recurring themes, Sorry Angel begins by reveling in pure energy. It kicks off with a speedy credit sequence seemingly timed to the racing heartbeats of its characters. Glimpses of faces and everyday actions unspool in this barrage of images meant to conjure the pace and excitement of a classic romantic comedy. Yet, both romance and comedy will be hard to come by throughout.

Romance feels like pure fantasy to Jacques (Pierre Deladonchamps), who’s become increasingly exhausted by an endless string of emotional failures. A semi-famous writer living in Paris, he’s involved with a fleeting younger man who keeps playing with his heart. At one point, Jacques comments that he enjoys the emotional imbalance; it seems like he’s accepted things will never evolve into something serious. Guessing games make life momentarily interesting.

Arthur (Vincent Lacoste) doesn’t want for drama either. The 20-something student from Rennes, whose sexuality remains a secret from friends and family, frequents gay cruising spots because of the rush he feels hooking up with random men. Some of the film’s most stunning aesthetic decisions heighten these moments with a sense of intoxication.

Honoré establishes immediately that both men couldn’t be more different, and yet the second they lock eyes in a dark theater—during a screening of Jane Campion’s epic melodrama, The Piano, no less—sparks fly. A stranger might think they’ve known each other for years. As it turns out, the first night Jacques and Arthur spend together feels just as long.

From here, Sorry Angel subverts expectations by falling more in line with real-life disconnection rather than whimsical fantasy. Once morning hits, Arthur and Jacques say their goodbyes, and each gets pulled back into the same old routines. Arthur tries to hold a girlfriend he’s not attracted to, while Jacques agrees to be a caregiver for an old lover who is slowly dying of AIDS.

Still, all the rom-com tropes (meet-cutes, sexual power dynamics) turn out to be distractions within a world where everyday life is defined by distance and doubt.

Sorry Angel honestly portrays the difficulty of connecting with another person when basically all facets of mainstream society have closed their doors on your humanity. Still, Honoré’s not the kind of filmmaker to have characters sulking in corners or lamenting lost opportunities.

During Sorry Angel’s more earnest second half, both men start to feel the pressure of mortality, most notably because of Jacques’ own debilitating health. In the 2017 political drama BPM (Beats Per Minute), director Robin Campillo decides to focus on the political and strategic ramifications of this health crisis. Honoré doesn’t dismiss this perspective, but he does treat it with suspicion.

There’s one mention of an ACT UP meeting when Arthur visits Jacques in Paris during the climactic stretch, but political activism is almost seen as an alien experience to these characters. What matters most for them is how they spend time together when it’s so obviously running out. Jacques understands this even when Arthur would rather live comfortably in denial.

Sorry Angel (opening Friday, April 12, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park) stings more than most weepies because of how effortlessly it embraces the complexities of facing death. An eerie parallel to modern day disaffection can be found in the way characters leave goodbyes on answering machines, and fail to respond to passionate letters from writers who care too much. No matter the historical time period, final romances are tough. They have an expiration date that no one wants to acknowledge.