Finding oneself at Jonathan Demme’s ‘Stop Making Sense’

Professional actors are taught early on to avoid looking directly into the camera. Throughout his storied career, Jonathan Demme would ask his performers to do just that, breaking the fourth wall in order to intensify the emotions of joy, hate or shock that were emanating from those two soul-searching eyes peering back at the audience. It’s impossible to forget the initial flirtations between Mathew Modine’s wacko FBI agent and Michelle Pfeiffer’s sweet mafia wife in 1988’s Married to the Mob, or Oprah Winfrey’s harrowing glances into the past during 1998’s Beloved, an underrated near-masterpiece. Countless other great examples are strewn throughout Demme’s filmography.

This aesthetic decision became a stylistic calling card in a career that constantly oscillated between subversive fiction films, activist documentaries and musical performance portraits. But diversity in genre and tone never swayed Demme from consistently exploring the act of living fearlessly in the moment. Films ranging from the classic 1986 dark comedy Something Wild to his prescient 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate contain a crackling immediacy that’s connected to the ongoing battle between internal and external conflict.

On April 26, 2017, Mr. Demme died at the age of 73 of complications from cancer, prompting many writers and cinephiles to look back fondly on a fascinating life defined by creative risk-taking and decades-long collaborations with brilliant accomplices such as cinematographer Tak Fujimoto, title designer Pablo Ferro and costume designer Colleen Atwood. In honor of Demme’s passing, Digital Gym Cinema will be screening his exhilarating 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense, possibly the director’s greatest cinematic achievement.

Shot over the course of three performances by The Talking Heads during a December 1983 run at the Pantages Theater, Stop Making Sense brilliantly represents Demme’s endless love of musical performance and gleeful urgency. Beginning in close-up on lead singer David Byrne’s shoes as he walks on stage (an ode to Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train), the camera is swept up by a bare-bones rendition of “Psycho Killer” in which beats from a cassette tape meld with dynamic acoustic guitar riffs.

Initially, Byrne and his bandmates stand in front of an unfinished backdrop where scaffolding and stage lights are noticeable. Yet as more musicians and instruments are folded in, complex color schemes and rear projections grow increasingly prolific. While loud applause can be heard from the audience, the crowd remains shrouded in black negative space. Demme’s focus is solely on the performers, their movements and their expressions, shuffling various camera shots to convey the momentum created from sound and image colliding.

Stop Making Sense sees Byrne’s bellowing voice as the North Star, but it’s an ensemble performance in the truest sense. Like Demme’s JT + The Tennessee Kids from 2016, it illuminates the contributions of everyone from stagehands to camera operators. Both films challenge the auteur theory in this regard, showing just how many talented people it takes to make a superstar.

Perception and reality clash throughout Demme’s work, but they seem to crystalize in particularly beautiful fashion during Stop Making Sense. The rendition of “Once In a Lifetime” finds Byrne slapping himself repeatedly after being caught up in a seizure of possibility. During an epic cover of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River,” all of The Talking Heads appear to experience a collective cleansing, their bodies moving and shaking in ways that defy convention. Fittingly, this is when Byrne introduces them all by name to the audience.

Stop Making Sense ends with the spirited and infectious song “Crosseyed and Painless,” the lyrics of which (“Changing my shape”) speak to endless malleability of Demme’s oeuvre. It is here the camera finally spills out into the raucous crowd, who are dancing feverishly and grinning from ear to ear. This feels like heaven, and to quote The Talking Heads song of the same name, hopefully for Mr. Demme “it will start again” wherever he may find himself.

Stop Making Sense screens at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19 at Digital Gym Cinema.