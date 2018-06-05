Fools and fakers populate ‘American Animals’

× Expand American Animals

One common misconception about the documentary genre is that it represents some unquestionable truth regarding a given subject. But in reality, the creators behind any non-fiction work are picking through various cinematic methods in order to choose which version of the “truth” to share with their viewers.

In his 2012 film The Imposter, Bart Layton attempts to reveal such blatant authorial manipulation by calling attention to artificial aspects of documentary filmmaking. This approach, while punishingly overt at times, made sense in theory since the film revolved around a real life conman.

He pushes this style even further in American Animals, a crime film posing as a documentary posing as a crime film. As if to hammer home disorientation from the start, Layton opens with a series of upside-down images surveying the sights of Lexington, Kentucky, home base to the four college students who attempted to pull off an audacious daylight heist of rare books in 2004.

Interviews with the actual robbers (now in their 30s) are sprinkled together with what amounts to an extended reenactment starring their fictional counterparts played by Barry Keoghan, Evan Peters, Blake Jenner and Jared Abrahamson.

The resulting hybrid is a tonal mess of a movie that highlights inconsistencies between differing perspectives, while also reveling in the outright absurdity of what becomes an overly complicated plot. The characters’ delusions of criminal grandeur are easily inspired by watching films like Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing, and an overwhelming need to break free of the suburban conformity of their youth, but this is Layton’s psychological equivalent of shooting fish in a barrel.

American Animals (opening Friday, June 8, at the Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain) chooses to disavow the truth entirely to flip off the sanctity of traditional documentary models. But doing so with such contempt for both the story’s subtext and human complexity ends up revealing more about Layton’s own cynicism toward true crime rather than the motivations behind his troubled young subjects.

