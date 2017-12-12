Gary Oldman chews scenery (and cigar butts) in ‘Darkest Hour’

× Expand Darkest Hour

In a year when consistent governmental failure and surprising fascist appeasement have been prevalent, it’s fitting that American audiences will be treated to not one, but two Winston Churchill biopics. Earlier in 2017, Brian Cox donned the iconic bowler hat as Great Britain’s tough-as-nails cigar smoking prime minister in Churchill, a time-sensitive potboiler about the political and logistical challenges leading up to the Normandy invasion in WWII. Now comes Darkest Hour, an even stodgier and traditional revisionist portrait featuring an ornery Gary Oldman chewing scenery despite full prosthetics.

Using menacing archival footage and tick-tock calendar title cards, Joe Wright’s film also attempts to create temporal tension out of the anxious weeks in May of 1940 when Hitler’s forces invaded Belgium and later France. The offensive eventually cornered much of Britain’s forces against the English Channel at Dunkirk, pinning newly appointed Churchill between certain disaster and politicians like Viscount Halifax (Stephen Dillane), who was devoutly in favor of negotiated peace with Germany.

Challenges of unity are a common motif in Darkest Hour, but only complex when dealing with men. Churchill’s strangely derivative relationship with his new typist (Lily James) is a perfect example of Wright oversimplifying the “Behind Every Great Man” theory. No wonder wife Clementine (Kristin Scott Thomas), the only woman who speaks truth to Churchill’s power, often finds herself pushed to the background of most scenes, not to mention history itself.

Oldman’s overly method performance oscillates between two stock positions: grumpy pragmatist and impassioned hard ass. For an actor who has spent his career embodying unclassifiable human enigmas, it’s unfortunate that he and Wright (best known for 2007’s Atonement) chose to depict Churchill in such broad, deliberate strokes.

Darkest Hour, which opens Friday, Dec. 15, is itself an exercise in rote speechifying and simplified hero worship. Even as Churchill puts all of his faith in the British citizenry for guidance, Wright doesn’t respect his audience enough to give them a complex vision of democracy under duress.

