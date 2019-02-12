Germany’s recent history through an artist’s eyes

× Expand Never Look Away

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck became a household name in art film circles with his auspicious debut film, The Lives of Others, an intense character study about a KGB surveillance officer working in 1980s East Berlin.

A date with Hollywood did not go well for the German director and, by most accounts, 2010’s Johnny Depp/Angelina Jolie vehicle, The Tourist, was an unmitigated disaster.

It’s taken von Donnersmarck nearly a decade to return to the director’s chair with Never Look Away, the kind of sprawling, predictable, and ultimately contrived historical drama that Oscar voters love (it garnered nominations for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography).

The film follows young German artist Kurt Barnert (Tom Schilling) from his childhood during the rise of Nazism and on through the Communist post-war era. His relationship with fashion designer Ellie (Paula Beer) both complicates and deepens the lingering traumas that persist over the years.

A parallel narrative unfolds involving Dr. Carl Seeband (Sebastian Koch), one of the men responsible for helping facilitate Hitler’s final solution. With the stroke of a pen, he sends mentally ill patients to their deaths in the gas chamber. His complicity gets pushed under the rug thanks to some high-ranking Soviet connections.

Both characters show an ability to weather the changing ideologies represented by both cultural and governmental institutions, but to varying results. Eventually, von Donnersmarck conveniently overlaps them to maximize the melodrama.

The film is many things at once; political critique, love story, tragedy and artist origin story. Yet, it fails to conjure any momentum with any of these specific identities. The result is a bloated, contrived portrait of creative crisis and patriarchal malpractice.

Apparently, Never Look Away (opening Friday, Feb. 15) is loosely based on the life of painter Gerhard Richter, who has gone on record chastising the film’s gross manipulation of his biography. With something this tedious, it’s easy to see why he’s so pissed off.

Opening

Alita: Battle Angel: Set hundreds of years in the future, this sci-fi action film follows a young cyborg named Alita who gradually discovers her true purpose. Directed by Robert Rodriguez. Opens Thursday, Feb. 14, in wide release.

Arctic: Mads Mikkelsen stars as a man who gets stranded in the freezing tundra and must make an impossible decision regarding his own survival. Opens Friday, Feb. 15, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Happy Death Day 2U: The sequel to a time-travelling horror film about a college student who must try to understand why she keeps dying on her birthday. Opens Thursday, Feb. 14, in wide release.

Isn’t it Romantic: Rebel Wilson plays a woman who’s completely fed up with relationships, but then finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy of her own. Opens Wednesday, Feb. 13, in wide release.

Never Look Away: A young artist trying to find his voice in communist East Berlin is informed by the traumas of his time growing up under Nazi rule. Opens Friday, Feb. 15, at the Angelika Film Center Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

The Gospel According to Eureka: Love, faith and civil rights collide in a southern town as evangelical Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes. Opens Friday, Feb. 15, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Interview with the Vampire: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt star in this sultry adaption of the Anne Rice novel about a vampire telling his life story to a journalist. Presented by FilmOut San Diego. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Magic Mike: The male strippers of Steven Soderbergh’s iconic drama do anything they can to survive financially during the economic downturn. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Blue Valentine: In this sobering and tragic love story, Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams play a tormented couple doing everything they can to make it work. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Bohemian Rhapsody: The biopic about Queen front man Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) charts the band’s rise to superstardom. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 16, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Lolita: Stanley Kubrick adapts Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel about an older man (James Mason) who begins an illicit relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas at UTC.

Pretty Woman: Who can resist the charm of Richard Gere’s yuppie falling in love with Julia Roberts’ sweet working girl? Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.