Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ is fiercely alive

While Greta Gerwig never appears in Lady Bird, a fiercely funny and moving coming-of-age film set in 2002, the writer/director’s spirited pragmatism and relentless energy can be felt throughout. Her omniscient presence bleeds through the film’s snappy dialogue, excited outbursts and melancholy sulking, echoing the actor’s roles in Damsels in Distress and Frances Ha. For confused characters stumbling down a path toward self-realization, the style produces some much-needed levity.

High school senior Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) resents the Podunk qualities of her native Sacramento but doesn’t have the grades to make an East Coast Ivy League escape. She often quarrels with her tough loving mother Marion (Laurie Metcalf) over this issue and many others. Theirs is a relationship defined by stubbornness but rooted in love.

Over a year’s time, Lady Bird faithfully depicts a flurry of potent life experiences involving friendship, family and sex, creating something akin to a heightened pubescent momentum. Lady Bird’s actions and emotions run the gamut as she experiments with different versions of herself, both in social situations and in private. Betrayals and disappointments are the natural byproduct of such a knotty process. The score is often made up of strategically placed Dave Matthews Band songs, which only add ironic insult to Lady’s Bird’s emotional injuries.

Instead of suffocating each subplot with precious style, Gerwig paces scenes based on the character’s demeanor. When Lady Bird begins hanging out with a nihilistic musician, the entire film grinds to a halt, regaining vitality after she finally realizes he’s a pretentious asshole. Life can change on a dime when dealing with volatile teenagers, and Gerwig’s nimble film has the courage to evolve with them.

“Let’s just sit with what we heard.” Marion’s words arrive after finishing John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath on audiotape, but they may as well be Gerwig’s wise thesis statement. Hopeful and true, Lady Bird, which opens Friday, Nov. 17, remains comfortable in its own skin even as it confronts the seemingly endless anxieties of young people in transition.

