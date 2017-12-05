Guillermo del Toro, Woody Allen and James Franco offer up holiday treats

× Expand The Disaster Artist

Guillermo del Toro’s gothic fairy tales tend to examine memory and trauma through the lens of historical periods ripe with fascist threat. The Shape of Water deviates from this course slightly by staging a subversive, interspecies romance within the confines of America’s seemingly harmonious post-war boom era circa 1962. Here, peace is only a tenuous façade providing cover for oppressive foreign policies put in motion by uncaring government officials and enforced by brutish foot soldiers serving the military industrial complex.

Like its deaf heroine, the film seems spellbound by elemental visual motifs (light, fire, water, blood) and the magic of Hollywood’s golden era. Both are embodied in the captured South American merman/deity held prisoner at a high-security lab where Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins) works as a janitor. Immediately, the two voiceless souls are drawn to each other, using sign language and kind gestures to develop trust. Del Toro stages their interactions with grace and precision, like a tap dance routine just waiting for the right dream sequence to unfold.

Michael Shannon’s sadistic, loveless government agent—dubbed “the man of the future” while buying an overpriced car—is the ultimate harbinger of doom for the couple. The Shape of Water may too obviously foreshadow how these characters will eventually collide violently and ideologically, but del Toro’s pop storytelling remains so effortlessly jazzy and hypnotic that it hardly matters. “Life is but the shipwreck of our plans,” muses Richard Jenkins’ effusive narrator. What beautiful logic to love by.

Things aren’t so rosy in Woody Allen’s hothouse tragic melodrama Wonder Wheel, which is set amid the loud arcade games and steamy hot dog stands of 1950s Coney Island. All the noise is slowly driving waitress Ginny (Kate Winslet) insane. She lives behind the massive Ferris wheel with her pyromaniac son and mouth breather husband, Humpty (Jim Belushi). Their discontent is further amplified when his estranged daughter, Carolina (Juno Temple), shows up on the run from her gangster husband.

Unfolding like an elongated Tennessee Williams-inspired throw down, the film traps sweaty characters in close confines watching as they bark and scream to no avail. Vittorio Storaro’s crisp sunset colors and mid-scene lighting changes infuse these theatrical moments with a kind of formal rigor Allen’s films have lacked recently. Looking out the window onto a sea of neon, Winslet’s longing face becomes a canvas for shifting luminescence.

Otherwise, Wonder Wheel emphasizes standard Allen-isms like guilt, fate, jealousy and betrayal, giving his detractors ammunition to say he’s just making the same movie again and again. It doesn’t help that Justin Timberlake’s lifeguard/playwright (a one man Greek Chorus) lacks the painful life experience of Winslet’s failed actress or Belushi’s slumped powder keg of a man. Merely a tourist in their familial purgatory, this self-proclaimed “dramatist” is an obvious interloper whose clean escape from the emotional chaos is maddening.

If Coney Island’s famed boardwalk becomes an open-air prison for the stuck characters of Wonder Wheel, the port town of Le Havre represents potential freedom for refugees in Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope. It’s no secret that the process of seeking asylum seems designed to erode any optimism that has survived the long journey from places like Iraq or Syria. Grueling interviews, court appearances and cramped reception centers make up reality’s welcome mat.

Having fled Aleppo after his family was killed, Khaled (Sherwan Haji) arrives in Finland ready to endure these bureaucratic hurdles. At the same time, local shirt salesman Wikström (Sakari Kuosmanen) leaves his wife and changes professions, eventually taking over as proprietor of a failing restaurant. Both characters come to evoke different versions of a new Europe looking to start fresh.

With his patented deadpan humor, Kaurismäki empowers blue-collar citizens to act compassionately while skewering government policies that alienate refugees and embolden anti-immigrant rhetoric. The director’s seamless politics and rock ‘n’ roll style have been evolved in the past decade, and The Other Side of Hope feels like a crystallization of sorts. It finds the perfect harmony between off-kilter strangeness and essential acts of humanity.

Speaking of strangeness, say hi to The Disaster Artist, James Franco’s gonzo adaptation of Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell’s non-fiction book about the making of Tommy Wiseau’s film, The Room. Since unceremoniously debuting in 2003, The Room has been a staple of midnight movie screenings around the world, garnering its own cult following and experiential rituals.

From the opening scene—where Franco’s possessed Wiseau performs an otherworldly reading of A Streetcar Named Desire—it’s clear that the prolific actor/director is going for broke. Sestero (Dave Franco), a burgeoning local actor, finds the performance oddly inspirational. The two men strike up a friendship and move to Los Angeles hoping for success in showbiz. After a series of unsuccessful auditions, Wiseau decides to write and direct a feature film, and the rest is history.

While not mandatory, watching The Room beforehand is recommended, if only to prove that the insanity of The Disaster Artist actually happened. Franco manages to capture Wiseau’s sheer madness, nonsensical directing style and voracious need for recognition. Along with being endlessly funny, this film is a singular look at the debilitating cycles of rejection, and the ways in which a life-long villain can look like a hero when peacocking in the right light.

Opening

Chavela: This documentary covers the life and career of Chavela Vargas, the Costa Rican-born Mexican singer who gained worldwide fame for her interpretation of traditional ranchera music. Opens Friday, Dec. 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Just Getting Started: In Ron Shelton’s action-comedy, an F.B.I. agent (Tommy Lee Jones) must protect a corrupt lawyer from being killed by mafia hitmen.

Window Horses: In this luminous animated film, a young Canadian poet of mixed descent travels to Iran and is forced to confront her family’s past. Features the voice work of Oscar nominees Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ellen Page and Sandra Oh. Opens Friday, Dec. 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

