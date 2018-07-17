Gus Van Sant returns to form with ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Go Far on Foot’

× Expand Scott Patrick Green Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

Portland-based filmmaker Gus Van Sant has spent the better part of the last decade in an artistic funk. Unforgivably twee, his rote weepie Restless thoroughly wastes Mia Wasikowska with a plot so manipulative, it made The Notebook look like Robert Bresson. Then came Promised Land, his fraudulent attempt at Recession-era topicality in which the destructive practice of fracking awakens the conscience of Matt Damon’s corporate lackey. Sea of Trees represented the disastrous nadir of this period in Van Sant’s career, emblematic of his worst tone-deaf tendencies about human trauma.

What makes this toxic track record so frustrating is that Van Sant remains one of indie cinema’s great innovators. He’s the man behind two bona fide masterpieces about tormented identity (My Own Private Idaho, Elephant), as well as multiple superbly crafted experiments that explore vast reaches of modern alienation (Gerry, Paranoid Park).

Van Sant’s latest—the kind-spirited biopic about controversial cartoonist John Callahan entitled Don’t Worry, He Won’t Go Far on Foot—doesn’t exhibit the poisonously saccharine attributes of his worst work, nor the ambition and profound tonalities of his best. In fact, the director seems to have reached a serene equilibrium, which is striking considering this 1970s-set film delves deeply into Callahan’s life-long battle with alcoholism and critical issues regarding identity and self-worth.

Played with deep affection and emotional tumult by the great Joaquin Phoenix, John spends much of Don’t Worry, He Won’t Go Far on Foot trying to figure out how best to tell his own life story after becoming paralyzed in an alcohol-related car accident. Van Sant employs non-linear editing to match his subject’s emotional and physical setbacks, an approach that positions the audience as another support surrogate for someone making peace with their failures.

Early segments find John stumbling through his days in a booze-induced haze. It’s hard not to think of Phoenix’s burnt out turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice. Not surprisingly, being a quadriplegic doesn’t alter John’s bad behavior. If anything, the diagnosis makes him more self-destructive. It’s not until he starts attending AA meetings and develops trust with his new sponsor Donnie (a mesmerizing Jonah Hill) that John quiets his mind enough to see a worthwhile future.

The film’s serpentine narrative never forces things. John’s brain seemingly processes memories (both good and bad) out of order, and Van Sant lovingly waits as his character begins to see the confidence forged by applying one’s self to the 12-step program. Much of Don’t Worry, He Won’t Go Far on Foot focuses on this process of forgiveness and humility. John’s self-deprecating artistic humor flourishes within this timeframe. The crude drawings, often partnered with satirical or ironic text, form a sort of road map to John’s eventual recovery.

For the first time in years, Van Sant seems relaxed with his material, no longer trying too hard to make a statement or to make his audience feel something. Resonance comes from listening to John and Donnie confront the difficult realities of their situations through humor and friendship.

Less convincing are John’s heightened dalliances with love interest Annu (Rooney Mara), a Swedish flight attendant who comes and goes with very little to do other than to smile and inspire. Maybe problematically so, Van Sant’s heart obviously belongs with the film’s male relationships, which pushes many female characters to the brink of inconsequence (Beth Ditto’s Reba being the lone exception).

Gender inadequacies aside, Don't Worry, He Won't Go Far on Foot proves to be the rare biopic that lets someone's life messily unfold rather than trying to control every detail for dramatic effect. Van Sant recognizes that complexities about John's relationship with disappointment and redemption can be revealed more thoroughly with such an approach, and his charming new film is all the better for it.