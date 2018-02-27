Hedy Lamarr was more than a ‘Bombshell’

× Expand Courtesy Everett Collection MBDZIGI EC001 Bombshell

Actress Hedy Lamarr has long been dismissed as just another glamorous starlet of the studio age. The new documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story seeks to upend that misconception by exploring her life outside the Hollywood bubble. A life that happened to include a deep passion for scientific invention.

Having grown up in Austria immediately before the rise of fascism in Europe, Lamarr made it a habit of repressing her Jewish identity. The film doesn’t exactly try to uncover exactly why. Of more interest are the personal tidbits Lamarr speaks freely about during a taped interview with Forbes journalist Fleming Meeks from 1990.

Director Alexandra Dean uses these recordings as a structuring device. Lamarr’s memories are potent, especially those regarding the innovation of a frequency-hopping system, which she invented along with composer George Antheil for the Navy during WWII. Despite having no formal training as an engineer, Lamarr was curious and thoughtful when it came to seeing the world anew. The same couldn’t be said of her choice in men—she was married six times, seemingly making the same mistakes time and again.

For those enamored with classic Hollywood, there are a few juicy stories about Howard Hughes and Louis B. Mayer that are thrown in for good measure. When the subject is stars like Lamarr being forced to take drugs in order to survive the grueling shooting days, these fascinating historical details are notably glossed over.

Bombshell doesn’t take many chances stylistically, unspooling linearly and banally in standard PBS fashion. Like so many portrait films, glowing praise for the subject tends to minimize its power. The film succeeds in the more basic sense by surveying a complicated woman’s existence. It also does so without diminishing the intimate details that help audiences relate to Lamarr’s complexity not just as an icon, but as a human being.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story: Documentary that explores the surprising passions and interests of starlet Hedy Lamarr. Opens Friday, March 2, at the Ken Cinema.

Death Wish: Eli Roth remakes the Charles Bronson classic with Bruce Willis taking on the role of a vigilante hell-bent on making every criminal pay after his wife is murdered.

Mohawk: After one of her tribe sets an American camp ablaze, a young Mohawk warrior finds herself pursued by a contingent of military renegades set on revenge. Opens Friday, March 2, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Nostalgia: Multiple stories intersect in this drama about love and loss starring Jon Hamm and Catherine Keener. Opens Friday, March 2, at the Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

Red Sparrow: Jennifer Lawrence stars a Russian sleeper agent tasked with using her body as a weapon against enemies foreign and domestic.

Sixteen Candles: Samantha (Molly Ringwald) wants the perfect sweet-sixteen birthday party but suffers one embarrassment after another. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Bottle Rocket: Anthony (Luke Wilson) has just been released from a mental hospital, only to find his wacky friend Dignan (Owen C. Wilson) determined to begin an outrageous crime spree. Part of the Wes Anderson Retrospective. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 2, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.