History is for sale in ‘Sword of Trust’

The right wing conspiracy theorists in Sword of Trust are so ridiculous that their mere existence would be questioned in any other time period. But in the Trump era, the Civil War “truthers” in this film—whose aim is to prove that the Confederacy was actually victorious—could probably pop up as commentators on any current Fox News segment.

Lynn Shelton’s new comedy is very aware of our increasingly idiotic political climate, but never succumbs to its inferred absurdity. Instead, the film takes a more nuanced approach by representing competing ideologies in a rural Alabama setting. Most of the characters are reasonable and tolerant people dealing with tangible social problems like drug addiction or financial hardship.

Regional experiences have always been of interest to Shelton, whose low-fi early works were some of the first to skewer the Pacific Northwest’s obnoxious hipster culture. Films like Humpday and Your Sister’s Sister construct awkward social encounters to help mine the depths of male insecurity.

Sword of Trust feels wiser and more exhaustive than the director’s previous efforts, mirroring the demeanor of its main character, a weathered pawnshop owner named Mel (Marc Maron). His daily routine involves hustling walk-in customers, griping at his hapless assistant Nathaniel (Jon Bass) and swapping stories with Jimmy (Al Elliott) who runs a diner across the street.

Mary (Michaela Watkins) and Cynthia (Jillian Bell) look like easy marks when they enter Mel’s store trying to hawk a Civil War-era saber. It was recently handed down to them by Cynthia’s deceased grandfather along with a rambling letter and pseudo-documentation purporting the sword’s symbolic importance to the South’s secret victory over those pesky northern aggressors.

Online offers made by white supremacists willing to buy such memorabilia come pouring in, and Shelton’s foursome of lead characters team up to make the best sale possible. The ensuing negotiations produce some ramshackle bickering of the highest order, with Mel and Mary tussling over who should be the leader of this makeshift outfit. Nathaniel and Cynthia’s conversations provide hilarious tangential asides that confirm each character’s tenuous feelings toward trust.

It’s completely natural to be wary of strangers, especially in a time where divisiveness feels like the only social currency. Sword of Trust understands this sentiment, but then challenges it by placing characters like Mel and Mary in tense situations where their gut instincts have to take over. While en route to sell the sword, the two share a moment of realization that confirms they have more in common than originally thought.

Sword of Trust always lives in the moment, only rarely referencing a backstory to deepen Mel’s guilt over disavowing his addict ex-girlfriend (played by Shelton). The immediacy gives each burgeoning friendship an exciting quality even if they are destined to be temporary.

Each actor beautifully embraces the adventure. Shelton’s breezy direction gives them space to work through how anxiousness and empathy might coexist from various different perspectives. Maron’s surly performance especially stands out because Mel is so thoroughly torn between competing impulses. Terrible life experiences have programmed him to play things safe, a cycle just as addictive as his former cocaine and heroin habits.

Shelton has fun monetizing misinformation and turning the whole scheme around on the film’s MAGA stand-ins. Trump’s hate-filled administration is never mentioned, but the policies and tactics can be felt in the desperate, emboldened actions of two racist thugs.

Sword of Trust (opening Friday, July 26, at the Landmark Ken Cinema) could have easily embraced a darker tone considering the subject matter. Yet, Shelton’s film and TV work has consistently done less with more when it comes to life’s cruelties. She’s more enamored with oddball friendships and salvaging human connections that can get so easily lost within the swirling onslaught of today’s latest misery.