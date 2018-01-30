Human Rights Film Festival focuses on immediate and relevant stories

× Expand Blood is at the Doorstep

Documentary features and shorts screen in multiple San Diego film festival programs, but the Human Rights Film Festival is one of the only local events that dedicate every slot to non-fiction cinema. This year, the traveling showcase screens at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 4, premiering six new feature documentaries ranging in topic from online privacy to workers’ rights.

“After the hundreds of films are viewed by the staff, we only select films that really tell a compelling story on human rights,” says Jennifer Nedbalsky, the HRFF’s Associate Director of Audience Engagement. “The films we chose this year, they were topically relevant to what’s happening in the larger world and political climate. And we purposefully sought out films that would be relevant to a city like San Diego.”

One particular film, however, has a special local connection. Erik Ljung, now a Milwaukee-based filmmaker, graduated from San Diego State University and worked as a photojournalist for the Daily Aztec. He will be premiering his new documentary The Blood is at the Doorstep as the Closing Night selection. The film intimately details how police violence impacts disenfranchised communities, both from a collective and personal vantage point, while also addressing institutional failures and systemic racism without being preachy.

It begins with an all too familiar headline: the killing of an unarmed Black man by a white police officer. On April 30, 2014, Milwaukee beat cop Christopher Manney shot Dontre Hamilton 14 times after an apparent altercation in front of a local Starbucks, sparking citywide protests and public outcry. Ljung follows Dontre’s family, including mother Maria and brother Nate, as they grapple with both the grieving process (and further misinformation perpetrated by police), legal delays and becoming part of the national Black Lives Matter protests.

The Blood is at the Doorstep unfolds in mostly conventional fashion, mixing talking heads interviews with B-roll footage of various protests and court hearings. But within this familiar construct, Ljung subversively tackles the prickly war of public perception, and more specifically, how certain stakeholders craft narratives from tragedy in order to fuel an agenda.

Police chief Edward A. Flynn mistakenly conflates Dontre’s schizophrenia with justifiable cause for Manney to shoot, even though the diagnosis was not known until after the shooting. Local activists trying to use Dontre’s death for their own gains are equally opportunistic. Nate and Maria find themselves caught in the middle under the constant threat of being victimized again. Both refuse to validate these trajectories by taking action.

Nate forms The Coalition for Justice to promote various civil rights causes, while Maria establishes a meet-up group for mothers who’ve lost their children to police violence. The Blood is at the Doorstep could be faulted for not dedicating more coverage to these elements. Instead, the film favors a more balanced approach to the subject matter by interviewing multiple subjects that are of varying importance.

Still, Ljung provides the necessary context to show how the Hamilton Family has been reborn by trauma, forced to turn their understandable rage into political fortitude. That they do this on their own terms separate of outside influences is a testament to their strength, both as individuals and as a family unit. Nate in particular becomes the film’s distinctive central voice, resolute in his dedication to getting his brother’s story properly investigated by police and truthfully covered by the media.

The Blood doesn’t carry the emotional heft or scope of Quest, another recent documentary that gives voice to a modern Black family confronting the disenfranchisement and injustice in their community. Coming on the heels of San Diego’s own recent police shooting last year, Ljung’s film is a worthy addition to the ongoing conversation about the epidemic of violence on Black and Brown bodies, especially since it beautifully portrays how the grief-stricken can reclaim power by becoming active participants in social change.

Also premiering at this year’s Human Rights Film Festival: Opening Night selection Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2 detailing the regret and sorrow felt by one woman who helped hand down a death penalty verdict years before; Black Code, a documentary about the “Internet sleuths” behind the Toronto-based group Citizen Lab; Complicit, which profiles the secret activism of a Chinese factory worker; Silas, a portrait of Liberian activist Silas Siakor; and Home Truth, an exploration of the trauma produced by a horrific domestic violence case. For more information visit ff.hrw.org.