Human Rights Watch Film Festival 2019 returns to MOPA

What do Baltimore’s impoverished neighborhoods and the tiny Pacific Island nation of Kiribati have in common? Both communities face real threats of erasure thanks to crippling disenfranchisement and climate change respectively. By turn, any and all planning for the future is perpetually influenced by these anxieties.

Two new documentaries set to premiere at the 2019 Human Rights Watch Film Festival examine these eerily similar struggles by showcasing the voices of social activists, politicians and community organizers who are trying to curtail this impending sense of hopelessness.

Charm City follows multiple stakeholders working in various sectors of Baltimore to stem the tide of racial injustice, poverty and governmental bureaucracy that has led to a crippling wave of violence. Naturally, the victims are typically young and Black.

Clayton “Mr. C” Guyton, a former corrections officer who now runs the Rose Street Community Center, functions similarly to a grassroots social services provider. He holds morning meetings on the sidewalk to inspire and motivate those who find themselves in need of a pep talk. The community center’s youth coordinator, Alex Long, plans block parties for families suffering from economic and emotional distress, and prevents violence through de-escalation and intervention.

Director Marilyn Ness fills out her mosaic with Baltimore Police Major Monique Brown, City Councilman Brandon Scott and officer Eric Winston. Each subject provides a unique vantage point on the social issues plaguing the specific communities they are tasked to support.

But none of them carry the emotional weight of Mr. C and Long, who quickly become the heart of a film that tries to cover a lot of historical ground in a short amount of time. Charm City works best when it listens to their stories and heartbreaks, something that far too many public servants have failed to do in the wake of tragedies such as the killing of Freddie Gray.

While there are far superior examinations of Baltimore’s complex social dilemmas (see Theo Anthony’s riveting experimental doc Rat Film and David Simon’s seminal TV show, The Wire), Charm City admirably provides an expansive and nuanced view of these topics from different engaged perspectives.

The small island of Kiribati couldn’t be more geographically different from Baltimore, but it faces a similarly devastating social emergency. Due to its location and size, the island will be impacted by the global warming crisis in a matter of decades. As the documentary Anote’s Ark reveals, President Anote Tong has made it his life’s mission to find a workable solution in order to ensure his country’s survival.

Director Matthieu Rytz could have easily turned the film into a sentimental David vs. Goliath story, but instead shows the taxing realities of Tong’s quest to raise awareness and confirm financial support from wealthier countries. He travels to science conferences, United Nations meetings and even to the Paris Climate Accords to make the case for Kirabati’s continued existence.

Fearing the worst, many locals emigrate to Australia and New Zealand hoping to find employment and resources for their families. Anote’s Ark juxtaposes Tong’s political negotiations and strategizing with the experiences of Ato and Sermary, a couple with multiple children who decide to make that very journey despite deep cultural and familial ties to Kirabati.

The couple’s intimate struggle defines the personal ripples of climate change while President Tong’s struggles reflect big picture challenges stymied by governmental deadlock. Taken as mirror images to one another, they reveal how people from all walks of life will be impacted once extreme weather events and rising temperatures become irreversible.

Anote’s Ark and Charm City wrestle with harsh realities facing communities under distress. But each highlights the impassioned citizenry who have taken it upon themselves to will hope back into existence through positive and substantial action.

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival 2019 will take place Thursday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Museum of Photographic Arts. Other feature films include the opening night entry TransMilitary, as well as Roll Red Roll and The Unafraid. For more information visit mopa.org.