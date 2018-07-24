Husbands are an endangered species in Noir on the Boulevard selections

× Expand Body Heat

Like any classic genre, the Film noir has gone through much iteration during the last century. But the more things change, the more they stay the same. Take, for instance, Tay Garnett’s The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) and Lawrence Kasdan’s Body Heat (1981), which have been paired together by the Film Geeks for the Digital Gym Cinema’s latest Noir on the Boulevard series.

While different stylistically—the former is a bruising black and white California melodrama, the latter a steamy Florida neo-noir shot in color—both extend from the “Let’s kill my husband” noir subgenre (my unofficial designation) that also includes Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity. Viewing them in close proximity allows one to explore the trappings of noir through the prism of gender.

When Lana Turner’s ambitious trophy wife Cora meets John Garfield’s shifty drifter at her husband’s roadside petrol station in The Postman Always Rings Twice, their fates are immediately intertwined. All he wants is sex, but she wants freedom.

The same could be said of Kathleen Turner’s character of Matty in Body Heat; she uses sex not just for extreme pleasure but also as a means to convince the two-bit lawyer played by William Hurt that her gangster husband has to die for their love to flourish. The film brings new meaning to having “skin in the game.”

Both women are fed up with playing by the rules of male society and hatch murderous plans to break free and ensure financial independence. The key difference involves premeditation: Cora could never fathom the elaborate maliciousness put on display by Matty, whose dense web of lies grows exponentially with each kiss.

The Postman Always Rings Twice screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 29, while Body Heat plays Monday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening

Blindspotting: Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and co-star in this eerily relevant comedy about two friends trying to survive in a rapidly gentrifying Oakland. Opens Friday, July 27, at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

Eating Animals: Narrated by actor Natalie Portman, this documentary discusses modern dietary choices and how the food we put in our bodies is cultivated. Opens Friday, July 27, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Eighth Grade: Elsie Fisher delivers an indelibly raw performance as middle school student Kayla, a kind and quiet young girl who feels invisible in a social media obsessed world. Opens Friday, July 27, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Mission Impossible – Fallout: Tom Cruise reprises his role as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt, who faces his toughest mission yet after global disaster strikes.

The Cakemaker: Ofir Raul Graizer directs this drama about a pastry chef who travels to Jerusalem to find the wife and son of his dead lover. Opens Friday, July 27, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

One Time Only

Jaws: Steven Spielberg’s iconic blockbuster takes place on 4th of July weekend when a man-eating shark stalks its prey off the coast of Massachusetts. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Shadow of a Doubt: In Alfred Hitchcock’s diabolical 1944 thriller, a young woman discovers that her visiting uncle might just be a killer. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Guerra per Amore: A Sicilian immigrant living in New York City falls in love with the fiancé of the local mob boss’s son. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Amici Park Amphitheater in Little Italy.

Top Gun: The sexual tension between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer’s fighter pilots is undeniable. You can be my wingman anytime, indeed. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Postman Always Rings Twice: John Garfield’s drifter convinces Lana Turner’s lonely and ambitious trophy wife that her husband must die for them to be happy. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Brews and Views: The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture presents a series of short films. Screens at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Concept Two Seven Eight.

Othello: Orson Welles’ 1951 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy is one of the director’s greatest achievements. Screens at 7 p.m., Monday, July 30 at The Old Globe in Balboa Park.

Body Heat: Set in sweaty south Florida, director Lawrence Kasdan’s neo-noir stars William Hurt as a two-bit lawyer who begins a dangerous affair with an unhappy femme fatale (Kathleen Turner). Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Dark Knight: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s bleak Batman saga that finds Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) fighting off the anarchistic Joker (Heath Ledger). Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Rooftop Cinema atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The Parent Trap: Lindsay Lohan plays identical twins separated at birth that discover each other while attending summer camp. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.