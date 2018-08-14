Identity and glamor collide in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

× Expand Crazy Rich Asians

On July 30, Constance Wu fired off multiple tweets regarding the social context of her new studio film Crazy Rich Asians, calling out journalists and publicists who have described it (incorrectly) as the first film in 25 years to have an “all Asian cast.” Using social media to school those in desperate need of a history lesson, Wu wrote, “This IS the 1st w/Asian AMERICANS in lead roles. Key words: American and Lead. This is an important distinction.”

As someone who has experienced firsthand Hollywood’s gross neglect of Asian American and Pacific Islander talent, Wu’s impassioned pleas for awareness and intelligent discourse underline the high cultural stakes associated with the release of Crazy Rich Asians. There’s also considerable financial pressure for the film to perform well at the box office, as it’s the first of a planned trilogy based on Kevin Kwan’s popular novels. Monetary success would ensure more balanced representation for Asian American actors and crews in the years to come.

Surprisingly, none of that real world stress translates to the screen. Crazy Rich Asians is fleet-footed and charming, the kind of effortless throwback that used to be a staple of classic Hollywood. Imagine the rowdy comedic timing of a Preston Sturges romp mixed with the subversive glamor of Ernest Lubitsch’s patented “touch.” Yet, beneath the glorious pomp and circumstance lies a very real conflict of cultural identity and family.

During an opening prologue set in 1995 London, Crazy Rich Asians establishes the kind of casual racism Hollywood traditionally brushes aside under the guise of comedy. Instead, director Jon M. Chu magnifies the deep-seated inequality that faces even the richest people of color. After being humiliated by intolerant hotel concierges, the matriarch of Singapore’s most powerful real estate dynasty, Eleanor Sung-Young (Michelle Yeoh), wields her massive influence to get revenge.

Flash forward to the present day where Eleanor’s handsome grown son Nick (Henry Golding) has evaded the family business for a happy life with Chinese-American girlfriend Rachel Chu (Wu) in New York City. She’s clueless to his family’s exalted social status back home until the couple returns to Singapore for the posh wedding of Nick’s equally loaded best friend, Colin (Chris Pang). None too pleased that her son is dating a commoner, Eleanor greets the overwhelmed Rachel with cold indifference.

Crazy Rich Asians utilizes the “fish out of water” scenario to address issues of class that illuminate emotional insecurities in even the strongest relationships. As the central couple experiences multiple complications and miscommunications because of their perceived uneven standing, Chu juxtaposes the failing marriage of Nick’s successful sister Astrid (Gemma Chan), whose unfaithful working class husband has succumbed to extreme resentment.

If the film’s melodramatic elements evoke panic and uncertainty, comedic set pieces help distract characters from focusing too intently on gossip they can’t control. Chu turns a furious exchange of text messages into the film’s most dynamic montage, and Awkwafina’s sharp-tongued best friend exists almost entirely to shake Rachel out of her displeasure coma. Colin’s insane mega-bachelor party, which takes place on a barge in the middle the ocean, exemplifies the film’s flair for colorful theatrics.

As a director, Chu has always been most effective working in tight spaces where movement and artifice smoothly cohere (see any dance number in his lovely Step Up 3D). The real showstopper in Crazy Rich Asians is the wedding itself, which features one of the great movie bridal walks scored to a killer cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” In this intensely beautiful collision of fantastic set design and vibrant color, all of the character’s problems dissolve away.

Well, at least momentarily. Rachel and Eleanor have their western-style standoff over a game of Mahjong, and Nick must ultimately decide whether legacy is more important than happiness. By the end, Crazy Rich Asians (opening wide on Wednesday, Aug. 15) becomes less concerned with rote plot machinations than ensuring its effervescent style will live on. Considering its mammoth, firework-laden soireé of an ending, I’d say audiences would happily return for more of the same glamorous humanism.