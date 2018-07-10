Ingmar Bergman’s sobering cinema invades The Ken

× Expand Wild Strawberries

The cinema of Swedish master Ingmar Bergman grapples with themes of religious doubt, false virtue and emotional repression. They are deeply depressing works of art, the cinematic equivalent of a fistfight with God. But many of the films also express something beautiful about humanity’s sobering need to endure, creating psychological intensity of which few filmmakers have ever able to match.

In honor of Bergman’s centenary, Landmark’s Ken Cinema will showcase seven of the 34 features that have been restored by Janus Films’ massive career-spanning retrospective. For those interested in running the gauntlet, they offer a crash course in Modernist cinema, not to mention Bergman’s iconic collaborations with cinematographer Sven Nykvist, and actors Liv Ullmann and Max Von Sydow,

The Seventh Seal (1957), famous for its iconic chess game with death, marks a good entry point into Bergman’s deep philosophical questioning of good and evil. But The Virgin Spring (1960) provides an even more astonishing spiritual reckoning. The story of an ill-fated maiden and her pregnant travelling companion slowly transforms into a violent exploration of religious hypocrisy.

Even more insane, Persona (1966) splinters Bergman’s cinematic perspective further by turning the story of a nurse and her mute actress patient into an acid trip of converging identities. This is the director at his most dangerous.

Bergman’s experimental ruminations came to an apex with Cries and Whispers (1972), a close-knit nightmare about mental and physical deterioration shot almost entirely inside. Nykvist’s cramped, colorful cinematography would win him an Oscar.

Finally, there’s Wild Strawberries (1957), Bergman’s bittersweet masterpiece about an aging and grouchy professor who sets off on the road to accept a lifetime achievement award with his pregnant daughter-in-law. It proves that underneath all of the suffering, Bergman was always an artist fueled by life.

Smiles of a Summer Night (1955) and Hour of the Wolf (1968) will also screen as part of the Bergman series, playing from Friday, July 13 through Thursday, July 19.

Opening

Eating Animals: Based on Jonathan Safron Foer’s memoir, this film looks at modern dietary choices with an emphasis on information and awareness. Opens Friday, July 13, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Fireworks: This Japanese animated feature tells the story of teenage star-crossed lovers with the power to reset time every time their plans to run away together are foiled. Opens Friday, July 13, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation: The gang of animated monsters and villains decide to take animated cruise to the Bermuda triangle. Opens wide Friday, July 13.

Ingmar Bergman Centenary: This special travelling retrospective will showcase seven of the Swedish master’s best works. Opens Friday, July 13, and screens through Thursday, July 19, at the Ken Cinema.

Leave No Trace: Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie star as a father and daughter living off the grid in the Pacific Northwest. Opens Friday, July 13, at the AMC La Jolla 12, Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, and the Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

Let the Sunshine In: Juliette Binoche stars as a divorced middle-aged woman looking for romance in Claire Denis’ romantic comedy. Opens Friday, July 13, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Skyscraper: Dwayne Johnson plays an F.B.I. hostage negotiator whose family is trapped in a burning skyscraper during a terrorist attack. Opens wide Friday, July 13.

Sorry to Bother You: A young telemarketer unlocks the key to a macabre universe in Boots Riley’s psychedelic comedy set in a heightened version of Oakland. Opens wide Friday, July 13.

One Time Only

The Sandlot: A gang of kids plays baseball all summer and discovers their true selves in the process. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona: Woody Allen’s hypnotic romance follows two girlfriends (Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall) who fall for the same painter (Javier Bardem) while on vacation. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12 and Friday, July 13, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot embodies the iconic D.C. comic book heroine in Patty Jenkins’ big budget origin story that takes place during WWII. Screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Liberty Station North Promenade.