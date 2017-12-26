It’s complicated: The best films of 2017

× Expand Personal Shopper

When historians look back on the last calendar year, let’s hope they question how anyone of sound mind could have survived such a relentless onslaught of cynicism, negativity, noise, anger and misinformation. If they don’t, that would mean the current climate of enraged division and pompous outrage has since become normalized.

While it may be preferable to envision the future in less dire terms, lethargy and avoidance cannot become commonplace. White supremacy, social disenfranchisement, governmental corruption and economic inequality are just some of the 21st century threats that need to be further confronted in 2018.

The best films of 2017 actively resisted the viciousness and intellectual apathy fueling such trends. Instead, they met close-mindedness and hate with nuanced depictions of human vulnerability. Each exhibits daring aesthetic freedom alongside openness to the mysteries of love, sadness, yearning, uncertainty and joy. They tether themselves to the singular, hopeful momentum that only cinematic works can conjure.

Before getting to the list proper, here are some worthy honorable mentions framed as calls to action:

Cherish the wit and intelligence of Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion, a formidable and dense biopic that sees steadfast poet Emily Dickinson (a brilliant Cynthia Nixon) combatting conformity and gender discrimination with beguiling prose. Revel in the grand intimacy of Dee Rees’ Mudbound and James Gray’s The Lost City of Z, historical epics about restless searchers reimagining their own notions of family.

Marvel at the ambitious insanity of Gore Verbinski’s A Cure For Wellness and Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time, both warped genre films that bend to the volatile contours of their respective environments. Contemplate the timely radical wisdom imbedded in Raoul Peck and James Baldwin’s I Am Not Your Negro, and the brazen and problematic historiography of Kathryn Bigelow’s incendiary Detroit.

Explore the necessary humanism of Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes’ The Unknown Girl and Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute), and the confounding psychological rigor of Alain Guiraudie’s Staying Vertical. Linger on the unspoken elegance of Luca Guadagnino’s hazy Call Me By Your Name, John Carroll Lynch’s desert eulogy Lucky, and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s turbulent reckoning After the Storm.

And now, ten favorites that helped reimagine a grueling year in more hopeful terms.

10. Faces Places: Picture this: Acclaimed filmmaker Agnès Varda and street artist JR playfully bicker and banter while traveling around the French countryside, interviewing everyday people before plastering giant portraits on buildings. Stuffy travelogue tropes get replaced with improvisation, directional changes, competing memories and a fusion of cohesive artistic perspectives. If only all documentaries were this ready for the open road.

9. Dawson City: Frozen Time: Bill Morrison’s non-fiction effort uses the miraculous re-discovery of nitrate film reels—found underneath an ice rink in the titular Alaskan mining town—to trace the crisscrossing DNA of cinematic exhibition and capitalism over the last century. It’s a serpentine epic that presents stories of American history as thawing artifacts.

8. Logan Lucky: In a year of endless turmoil, this rousingly giddy Southern-fried heist film offered a necessary respite. Blue-collar bros (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver) rip off NASCAR’s busiest racetrack after suffering one too many personal economic downturns, causing a carousel of plot twists and joyful interludes. Director Steven Soderbergh begins a promising new outcast franchise by subverting all the toothless tropes that have maligned so many other tent-pole films.

7. Personal Shopper: Kristen Stewart’s Parisian-style maven experiences an emotional fracturing after trying to communicate with her brother’s ghost. Olivier Assayas’ elegant collision of genres and tones is itself an amorphous beast, wiggling in and out of tense standoffs to arrive at the year’s most beautifully personal reunion.

6. Ex Libris: The New York Public Library: Over the course of three-plus hours, Frederick Wiseman’s expansive documentary travels the corridors, classrooms, ballrooms and stages of an elaborate public institution that’s persistently trying to evolve in the social media age. It bears witness to acts of service small and large, personal and collective.

5. Phantom Thread: Secrets, lies and stitching. In reportedly his final film role, Daniel Day-Lewis plays a prickly English dressmaker whose new muse (an equally great Vicky Krieps) refuses to become just another throwaway model. Paul Thomas Anderson’s pristine artifice hides a menacing psychological battle of supremacy between two lovebirds willing and able to clip each other’s wings.

4. The Work: In a year of great documentaries, this harrowing account of a four-day inmate/citizen workshop inside Folsom Prison might be the best. Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous’ ultra-personal film is the cinematic equivalent of an exorcism that rips out the guts of traditional masculinity to uncover the repression and sadness underneath.

3. Nocturama: French teenagers embark on an ambitious reign of terror around Paris only to invite the unfeeling wrath of police state shock troops. Bertrand Bonello’s stylish, sobering gut punch makes mincemeat out of angry young people doing anything they can to make a difference. One could imagine Donald Trump cheering at the end.

2. Wonderstruck: Curious and elegiac, Todd Haynes’ effortlessly experimental adaption of Brian Selznick’s novel follows the pursuits of two determined children who search for answers about family and identity in separate time periods. Music, architecture, dioramas and literature infuse their whimsical journeys with supplemental artistry, ultimately painting a more hopeful view of looming adulthood.

1. Song to Song: Terrence Malick’s elusive, Austin-set romance finds Rooney Mara and Ryan Gosling circling each other in a vortex of feeling. Their raw and uncompromising relationship evokes life experience that’s culminating in real time. Emmanuel Lubezki’s camera spins and sprints and drops, living in the moment instead of trying to catch some notion of closure. Friendships and betrayals are broken open, laid bare in a messy configuration of personal confession. It dares to be incomplete, and stubbornly off trend.

