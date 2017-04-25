It’s survival of the moodiest in ‘My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea’

× Expand My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea

Disaster and high school go hand in hand. Just ask any overly emotional teenager who’s experienced a relationship gone bad or failing test scores. But in the animated feature My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, written and directed by graphic novelist Dash Shaw, catastrophe turns literal. After an earthquake hits Southern California’s coastline, the titular institution falls off its foundation sending students, teachers and one stoic cafeteria worker into an underwater abyss.

Naturally, such a setup brings to mind The Poseidon Adventure, a big-budget disaster film from 1972 about an ocean liner that’s tipped over by an errant tidal wave. Shaw cleverly co-opts a similar narrative, applying it to his sophomore heroes who must fight their way floor-by-floor while encountering sharks, weak-willed administrators and barbaric upperclassmen. My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea oscillates between snarky and psychedelic. But the stakes are real, as witnessed early in the film when an obnoxious mean girl meets her unsavory demise.

In a film of such fluctuating tones and inherent volatility, it could have been easy for the characters themselves to get lost in the shuffle. But their personalities and motivations remain crucial to the narrative, dictating action instead of the other way around. Dash (Jason Schwartzman) takes writing for the school paper seriously, fancying himself something of bad boy for publishing fake news stories to liven things up. His best friend and collaborator Assaf (Reggie Watts) brings measured clarity and honesty to the pieces, a quality their sweet editor Verdi (Maya Rudolph) finds endearing.

Normal high school movies would let this love triangle’s petty jealousies and insecurities simmer over time. My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea accelerates the process, forcing its trio of thesaurus-loving scribes to learn fast or die young. Shaw complements such urgency with bleeding watercolors and fragmented 2-D animation. “It has the logic of a dream,” says one character, having a very natural reaction to the haunting experience. Yet the film’s topsy-turvy trajectory evokes the feelings of a stress nightmare, something an overworked and over imaginative student might suffer from the night before a final.

Clocking in at just 75 minutes, My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea is breathlessly paced to fit the time-sensitivity associated with a rapidly evolving calamity. Still, there are pockets in the narrative for reflection on themes like guilt, regret and desire. All become embodied in the character of Lunch Lady Lorraine (Susan Sarandon), whose traumatic backstory and constant courage infuse Dash and his friends with unexpected strength. She’s one of the few adults that actually give a damn.

With this in mind, My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea can be seen as an indictment of the rampant bureaucracy and cost-saving procedures that have compromised America’s education system from the foundation up. References to Apocalypse Now and Lord of the Flies give this critique too obvious notice, and at times Shaw seems more interested in riffing off film history than staying true to his original vision. Casting Schwartzman to voice what’s essentially an extension of his Max Fischer character from Rushmore is slightly distracting.

Ultimately, these minor issues don’t overwhelm the film’s many pleasures. Its lava-lamp visuals are consistently intoxicating, blurring the boundaries between physical spaces in ways that feel fitting to the scenario. Shaw’s script nails the deadpan frankness and hidden humility of modern teenagers. If high school is usually a tableau made up of pure surface, My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea inverts things to see what lies beneath angsty teenage showmanship. In the end, Dash and his crew finally get to experience firsthand what Lunch Lady Lorraine has known all along when she says, “I liked the character that was me.”