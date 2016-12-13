'Jackie' looks back on history as a fever dream of doubt

"There has to be a day one." Billy Crudup's nameless Journalist character tries to pin down the origins of legacy with Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman) during a punchy one-on-one interview. It's been some weeks after her husband, President John F. Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson), was assassinated in Dallas, Texas and the mood is expectedly somber. There's talk of how royalty and tradition need time to flourish in the public consciousness. Perception, reality and truth are discussed openly as malleable ideas that suit individual concerns.

Their formidable back-and-forth challenges conventional biopic lore, with the storyteller's usual power in shaping the narrative hijacked by the subject herself.

Pablo Larraín's Jackie immerses you in this sequestered conversation before flashing back to the events immediately leading up to and after Nov. 22, 1963. The woozy vignettes are flushed with period piece detail, filmed in Super 16mm to accentuate deep impressionist colors and layered textures. Mica Levi's beautifully volatile score wails at will, as if the air were slowly being let out of an inflated memory.

Swooping through moments in history, the film dances around Jackie while she navigates the role of First Lady, which includes conducting an interview tour at the White House and hosting lavish parties featuring intimate concerts. Portman's darting eyes suggest someone experiencing a constant learning curve with her responsibilities. This particular reality is shattered the moment those shots ring out during that fateful motorcade ride, splattering Jackie's watermelon pink suit with blood. Lyndon B. Johnson (John Carroll Lynch) is immediately sworn in, the capture (and murder) of Lee Harvey Oswald becomes front-page news, and funeral arrangements must be made.

As a response to the jarring narrative pivot, Jackie becomes a monument to disbelief. Portman's performance embodies this trauma with small, desperate moments that lead to larger outbursts and acts of defiance. At times caricature threatens to overtake the performance, and it doesn't help that Larraín pushes the film into the territory of spirituality with an overwrought sequence involving John Hurt's catholic priest. Less emphasis is placed on the spaces that remind us of guilt, instead focusing on double-sided words we tell ourselves to subdue the pain.

Larraín has explored this terrain before, having made multiple films in Chile about the overlap between history, memory and trauma in Pinochet's dictatorship. Tony Manero and Post Mortem are both horrific looks at the fortification of Fascism through working class citizens. He sees tangential parallels in the story of Jackie and the utopian "Camelot" her family came to represent, but all the pomp and circumstance has a self-pitying demeanor.

Jackie is used to getting her way. The entire film makes this very clear, so it becomes about the process of revising history, on both a personal and national level. Larraín reinforces this sentiment, positioning a deeply subjective point-of-view. Notions of remembrance consistently define her motivations and thought-processes, creating a cycle of self-doubt that is horrifying for a person so long encased by privilege. "Characters on the page are more real than the men who stand beside us," Jackie later confesses. Peter Sarsgaard's Bobby Kennedy, distraught and stoic with a hint of underlining jealousy, is the only one who transcends this notion.

Jackie, opening Friday, Dec. 16, ultimately refuses to "settle for a story that's believable," to quote Crudup's scribe. Larraín's film appears to be participating in a funeral procession all its own, reveling in the swollen emotions of a young woman who cannot fathom taking one step forward. The viewer simply watches from afar, and that distance makes it difficult to see Portman's character as anything beyond a suffering archetype. While many small details are profoundly beautiful, Larraín's attempt feels weighed down by self-importance, as if history were a wet blanket of one's own making that is ultimately inescapable.