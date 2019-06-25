Jim Gaffigan does double dad duty in ‘Being Frank’

× Expand Image courtesy of The Film Arcade Being Frank

It seems likely that just about any rebellious teenager would embrace the opportunity to blackmail their overbearing parents. Doing so would dramatically shift the balance of power and open up clearer pathways for behaving badly.

Such a scenario isn’t so clear-cut in Being Frank, director Miranda Bailey’s guileless comedy in which a big little lie quickly spirals out of control.

Set in the early 1990s, high school senior Philip (Logan Miller) just wants to play his guitar and attend college at NYU, but his strict father Frank (Jim Gaffigan) has different plans. During a mock interview meant to prepare Philip for summer employment, Frank belittles his son’s interests while stressing the importance of hard work. With someone like this for a patriarch, it’s no wonder the kid wants to escape to the skuzzier pastures of Manhattan.

Biding his time, Philip settles for a clandestine weekend road trip of debauchery with best friend Lewis (Daniel Rashid). Spring break at the nearby lake beckons, but before the partying (and teenage film tropes) can begin, Philip spots his father visiting an unknown girl when he’s supposed to be traveling for business in Japan. The breadcrumbs of Frank’s deception reveal that he’s been leading a double life, juggling two different families for nearly 20 years.

Being Frank lazily plays with the idea of Philip using Frank’s secret as leverage, but the characters aren’t mean-spirited enough to carry this thread through to its naturally destructive conclusion. What transpires instead is a mixture of screwball misdirection and melancholy, the latter being felt mostly by Philip after he convinces Frank’s other wife Bonnie (Samantha Mathis), confident daughter Kelly (Isabelle Phillips) and hunky jock son Eddie (Gage Polchlopek) that he’s a long lost family friend visiting from out of town.

Philip immediately notices double standards regarding Frank’s parenting style with each family, and Miller’s performance works best when immense feelings of disappointment creep across his perplexed face. Gaffigan’s Frank only shows his truly desperate self when the threat of being found out becomes inevitable. The other performances are pedestrian and cookie-cutter, except for Alex Karpovsky’s god-level turn as Lewis’ pot smoking, hot dog-eating wreck of an uncle Ross, who, unlike Frank, has been the victim of a cheating wife.

This is where Being Frank’s assessment of infidelity becomes problematic. Despite living and breathing egregious falsehoods, Frank never finds himself in the same depressed predicament as Ross, even after he’s lost everything. Even the final scene is supposed to be a scathing rebuke of Frank’s actions, but ends with him smiling at the sound of Philip playing guitar.

Bailey’s film ultimately feels like a misguided attempt to complicate male entitlement by humanizing it. Frank’s big emotional speech to Philip about how he got caught up in such an elaborate untruth comes across as convenient and hackneyed, and it mistakenly fortifies the assumption that parent’s are infallible but inherently good even when their actions prove otherwise.

It’s also weirdly fascinating that Being Frank paints the rage and betrayal felt by both Bonnie and Philip’s mom, Laura (Anna Gunn), as simply reactionary and not worthy of serious consideration. The feelings of impacted children (outside of Miller’s character) are also an afterthought, sent spiraling into a cruel stage of self-doubt that’s of no interest to the overall story.

Despite ample potential for black comedy, Bailey and scriptwriter Glen Lakin refuse to darken the film’s tone, and Frank’s comeuppance ends up feeling like a slap on the wrist. This turns Being Frank (opening Friday, June 28) into more of a television sitcom than a scathing character study. This is unfortunate since a lie of this magnitude creates ripples of psychological and emotional destruction that deserve a nasty reckoning. Like Philip, the filmmakers feel just fine being Frank’s accomplice.