Joaquin Phoenix is a grizzly man in ‘You Were Never Really Here’

× Expand You Were Never Really Here

Scottish director Lynne Ramsay has made only four feature films in the last two decades, and each one has rigorously explored the effects of violence on young minds. Whatever the root cause, be it economic inequality (Ratcatcher), emotional repression (Morvern Callar) or familial denial (We Need to Talk About Kevin), sensory-laden images and symphonic musical scores infuse these thorny narratives with illusory style and an enigmatic sense of perspective.

The same level of contradiction fuels You Were Never Really Here, Ramsay’s new psycho-noir set in a seedy, fractured New York City. Viciousness and compassion go hand in hand for Joe (Joaquin Phoenix), the hulking enforcer at the center of this entrancing and often disjointed story. It’s undoubtedly the only film in history whose lead character calmly polishes silver and coldly pummels pimps with a blunt object.

Brief opening credits play over errant conversations and amplified noises ring out in Joe’s head as he cleans up the bloody aftermath of another contract job. It quickly becomes clear that the voices can’t be stopped, but they can be muddled by self-asphyxiation and suicidal thoughts. Still, the closer he gets to death, the more vivid his past memories become.

Structurally, sequences are diced up, rearranged and then presented in bits, all to the rhythm of Jonny Greenwood’s brilliantly menacing score. Childhood traumas bleed through Joe’s subconscious, even as he commits vicious acts in the name of protecting weak and vulnerable victims. He’s both caregiver and death-dealer all rolled into one.

With his matted beard and long gangly hair, Joe hides in plain sight, even from his aged mother (Judith Roberts) who has dementia and is caught in a downward spiral of her own. To give life meaning, Joe takes dangerous assignments from an ex-cop (John Doman) who specializes in finding high-profile runaways that have found themselves trapped by sex-traffickers.

That’s exactly what happens when a high-profile State Senator enlists Joe to find his missing teenage daughter, Nina (Ekaterina Samsonov), who’s being held captive in a brownstone-turned-sex hotel. CCTV cameras capture Joe’s brazen hammer-wielding assault, and the grainy visuals and clinical editing drain the brutal imagery of any sensational essence. From here, reality begins to grow more subjective as You Were Never Really Here envelops Joe in a potboiler narrative ripe with betrayal and corruption.

×

Horrifying thoughts linger in Joe’s brain like imbedded shrapnel, perforating his already fragile perspective so that only fragments remain. Looking like a wounded grizzly bear, Phoenix embraces his character’s complex dichotomy. At times, he looks physically unstoppable, pulled through space by an otherworldly momentum. Yet, in tender scenes with Nina, his presence exudes the wounded vulnerability of a scarred child.

Running just under 85 minutes, You Were Never Really Here (opening Friday, April 13, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) would appear to be a swift experience on paper. But its dense logjam of images and sounds, flashbacks and premonitions add up to something far more exhausting and rewarding. One could argue that it packs too much style into a story that could be reduced down to a single line synopsis. Still, Ramsay’s rickety balancing act is admirable, and one of the rare examples where brutishness and sensitivity feel synonymous.

Ultimately, the film abstracts the melodramatic tendencies that push family tragedies into the realm of caricature. As with Ramsay’s previous work, You Were Never Really Here does not ask to be figured out or solved in the traditional sense. Formally, it sees the underworld from the victim’s point-of-view, as a numbingly loud swirl of screams and gunshots that blend together like in some hellish womb. How does one break free of such an all-encompassing headspace? It’s ultimately unclear, but the business end of a ball-peen hammer might be a good start.