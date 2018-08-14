Judgment days are long in ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’

× Expand The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Cameron Post (Chloë Grace Moretz) has gotten pretty good at living a double life. The unassuming high school student attends Bible study in the morning only to sneak away and make out with her best friend Coley (Quinn Shepherd). The girls come from devout Christian families, both of whom are unaware of their secret relationship. But that all changes when Cameron’s boyfriend discovers them in passionate embrace.

Set in 1993, Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post takes a long hard look at contradictory institutional forces that dictate Cameron’s perceived sin and punishment. Cast away by her community, Cameron is sent to God’s Promise, a gay conversion therapy retreat for young people led by fundamentalist pseudo-psychiatrist Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) and her “converted” brother Reverend Rick (John Gallagher Jr.).

Naturally, Cameron has a hard time buying into the god-fearing process. Her fellow students come from various ethnic and social backgrounds, providing Cameron with what is probably her first experience with people of color. She connects most with bi-racial Jane (Sasha Lane) and the Lakota-born Adam (Forrest Goodluck), fellow rebels who cast ironic aspersions on the school’s methodology and occasionally partake in subtle acts of disobedience.

Because her sexual identity is still very much in flux, Cameron finds this repressive environment bewildering and stifling. She seems caught in between embracing the conservative rhetoric about homosexuality and liberating herself from ideology altogether. While the film lags at times, it does give Cameron ample space to decide her direction in life.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (opening Friday Aug. 24, at Landmark Cinemas) provides Cameron with the obvious clues to better understand the faith-based immorality that drives religious fear mongering. Akhavan seems game to further explore the social implications of that flawed method. In the final scene, Cameron, Jane and Adam finally get to experience pure freedom, and it’s just the beginning of finding themselves.

Opening

Alpha: A young boy living through the Ice Age befriends a lone wolf in the friendship origin story between man and man’s best friend.

Crazy Rich Asians: Based on the popular novel by Kevin Kwan, this romantic comedy set at a wedding follows the glamorous lives and troubled relationships of Singapore’s elite.

Mile 22: Mark Wahlberg stars as the leader of an elite American tactical squad that must protect a double agent from hordes of lethal killers in Peter Berg’s latest action film.

Puzzle: An unappreciated suburban mother (Kelly McDonald) discovers a new passion for jigsaw puzzles in this drama co-starring Indian superstar Irrfan Khan. Opens Friday, Aug. 17, at the Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Skate Kitchen: Looking for a way out of her boring Long Island existence, an introverted skateboarder meets a collection of other girls equally passionate about the sport. Opens Friday, Aug. 17, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

Summer of ’84: Neighborhood conspiracy theorist Davey Armstrong and his friends begins to suspect his police officer neighbor might be the serial killer all over the local news. Opens Friday, Aug. 17, at Digital Gym Cinema.

The Cakemaker: A German baker having an affair with a married Israeli man travels to Israel after his lover is in a fatal accident. Opens Friday, Aug. 17, at Digital Gym Cinema.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post: Set in 1993, this indie drama tells the story of a high school student (Chloë Grace Moretz) who forced to attend gay conversion therapy. Opens Friday, Aug. 17, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One Time Only

Rooster Cogburn: In one of his final screen roles, John Wayne plays an aged marshal who teams up with Katherine Hepburn to track down a group of brutal killers. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Point Break: The ’90s action film about a young undercover detective who gets swept up in the wild lifestyle of a band of bank robbing surfers. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Brothers Rico: Richard Conte plays a former mob accountant who thinks his past indiscretions are behind him, but when his brother disappears, he is forced to return to the New York City underworld. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Athenaeum Outdoor Patio in La Jolla.

365 Paolo Fresu—Il Tempo Di Un Viaggio: Presented by this San Diego Italian Film Festival, this documentary uncovers the artistic virtuosity of Sardinia’s greatest jazz trumpeter. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Bonnie and Clyde: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star as the iconic bank robbing couple that became a national sensation in the 1930s. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 17, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

La Tenerezza: While recuperating from a heart attack, the resident grump in an apartment building meets a happy young couple who change his life. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Amici Park Amphitheater in Little Italy.

The African Queen: In John Huston’s classic adventure film, a boozehound boat captain (Humphrey Bogart) is persuaded by a devout missionary to attack an enemy warship far up the river. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Men in Black: Clandestine government agent Tommy Lee Jones recruits Will Smith’s hothead New York City cop to help police the secret underworld of alien visitors on Earth. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Pretty Woman: Julia Roberts became a superstar after starring as a working girl that woos Richard Gere’s yuppie playboy in Garry Marshall’s 1990 romantic comedy. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

Wet Hot American Summer: David Wain’s cult classic follows a group of rowdy counselors who partake in much debauchery on the last day of summer camp. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug, 22, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.