Kid kingpins rule ‘Piranhas’

Criminal gangs survive because of recruitment. New blood strengthens the ranks, providing those in charge with the necessary muscle to keep their positions of power. The gangster film endures in much the same way; young artists want to make their mark on a genre that dates back to the dawn of cinema. But being part of something bigger is never enough for either group of upstarts.

In both cases, ambition becomes the driving factor for audacious cyclical change. Low-level syndicate soldiers develop a taste for power and hatch plans to dispatch their unsuspecting bosses. Young filmmakers can be equally opportunistic (aesthetically speaking), subverting the tropes and iconography established so thoroughly by their predecessors in order to put a unique spin on the rise-and-fall arc.

The great irony is that institutions so dependent on consistency often end up inviting upheaval. Claudio Giovannesi’s Piranhas acutely addresses this relationship through the violent story of Nicola (Francesco Di Napoli), an enterprising teenager who unsettles the machinations and traditions of Mafioso lore to quickly rise up the gangster ranks in urban Naples.

In just a matter of months, Nicola’s squad of fresh-faced chauvinists go from fistfights with rival ruffians to machine gun-toting assaults on rival overlords. Their rise happens almost organically, inspired by Nicola’s frustration over extortion payments being forced upon his mother, a small business owner who is being forced to pay the ruling cartel for protection.

Instead of resorting to guerilla violence against superior manpower, Nicola makes himself invaluable to the very men he hates, and ends up reaping the financial benefits needed to give his family a more comfortable life. But professional allegiances in Piranhas are about as pliable as the wind. Most of Nicola’s bosses don’t see the deceptions coming because they are charmed by his radiant smile and charisma (Di Napoli has a certain Tom Brady quality).

Giovannesi deconstructs the definitive notions of Italian gangster hierarchies by placing a lethal child mastermind as destroyer. Yet, Nicola is the rare leader who both galvanizes his close-knit followers and sympathizes with them. Everyone else is expendable.

While many Italian filmmakers have explored how the conventions of the gangster genre have evolved because of modern social and political forces, Piranhas almost entirely omits reference to law enforcement, governmental policy and class.

This is a film concerned with the ground level, a street perspective that only changes when Nicola takes on a position of authority.

The gutting reality of every gangster film, however, is that it’s lonely at the top. In one scene, after Nicola has achieved a certain level of power, he looks out an apartment window and down onto the square where a once bustling local marketplace was located. Instead of seeing the vendors he had previously promised to protect, there’s only empty space.

“How long are young going to last in this game?” Those words are aggressively shouted by one of Nicola’s elderly competitors during their contentious parting of ways. They function as so much more than mere threat; to survive in the gangster world (as well as the filmmaking world) there’s an element of reinvention that has to happen. Nicola knows this and constantly makes new alliances and betrays those that have thus far propped up his influence.

One could argue that Giovannesi has taken a completely different track to achieve the same goal. Rather than embracing some virtuoso form or dynamic narrative approach, his fluidly economic style almost lulls the viewer into thinking these young characters are just playing gangster, much like all of the other adult criminals who don’t treat them as if they are serious threats. Nicola proves just how wrong they are when he dons women’s clothes and makeup to pull off a brazen assassination.

Gripping and sobering, Piranhas (opening Friday, Aug. 9) examines how violent turnover morphs into a natural extension of our base desires for wealth and respect. It’s a complicated connection that many gangster films conveniently ignore.