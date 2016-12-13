'La La Land' belts out a familiar tune and calls it fresh

According to jazz-obsessed Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), Hollywood social climbers "worship everything and value nothing." His holier-than-thou attitude rings true with Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress who works as a barista on the Warner Bros. lot. The two young artists keep running into each other at the beginning of Damien Chazelle's weightless musical La La Land, seemingly drawn together by mutual dissatisfaction with their artificial surroundings.

Sebastian and Mia get to know each other and eventually fall in love by spontaneously bursting out into song and dance. Chazelle's ambitious project is a reinvestment in old-school Hollywood genre filmmaking. Glitzy champagne montages pass the time. Ascending crane shots survey posh urban spaces littered with dancing fools. The camera lens seemingly refracts all the colors of the rainbow. Despite plenty of reasons to be skeptical about their future, Sebastian and Mia don't adhere to cynical hipsterdom. They love being wide-eyed and bushy tailed.

Borrowing (or repackaging) liberally from 20th century musical titans (e.g. Busby Berkley, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly), La La Land often appears drunk on nostalgia. Chazelle impressively maneuvers the camera around elaborate set pieces, swinging through space with the gracefulness of Derek Hough. The showy opening atop a freeway overpass is filmed in one take, gratingly depicting a fantastical moment of freedom for some Los Angelenos stuck in traffic.

At the center of it all, Gosling and Stone develop a sincere chemistry their voices can never match. This topsy-turvy tale of love and dreams and sacrifice and heartbreak is not inherently fresh, but Chazelle believes, like Sebastian does with jazz, that "it's new every time."

La La Land, which opens Friday, Dec. 16, exists in a world where race is never an issue and your dream job is but a brave decision away. It's a traditionalist that so longs to be a revolutionary, but not really.

Opening

Beyond the Gates: Two brothers use an old VCR board game to enter a nightmarish dimension where their father’s soul is trapped. Presented by Horrible Imaginings Film Festival. Opens Friday, Dec. 16, and screens through Thursday, Dec. 22, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Collateral Beauty: After experiencing the loss of a child, a depressed advertising executive (Will Smith) goes through a spiritual awakening when a trio of mysterious strangers visits him.

Evolution: Nicolas lives on a remote island inhabited only by children and women. After being subjected to strange medical experiments, he begins to uncover the nightmarish truth of his surroundings. Opens Friday, Dec. 16, and screens through Thursday, Dec. 22, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Jackie: Pablo Larraín directs this experimental biopic about Jackie Kennedy (Natalie Portman) set during the days leading up to and after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

La La Land: Two aspiring artists played by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) sing and dance though the competitive confines of modern Los Angeles in this new musical from Damien Chazelle (Whiplash).

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: In this spinoff to the traditional Star Wars plotline, a group of outcasts band together to steal the plans to the Death Star, a weapon of mass destruction.

The Brand New Testament: In this comedy from Belgium, God is a jerk who lives in his pajamas atop a Brussels high-rise causing trouble for all those he encounters. Opens Friday, Dec. 16, at the Ken Cinema.

The Founder: Michael Keaton portrays Ray Kroc, the man who maneuvered his way into buying McDonald’s from its original owners and created a billion dollar fast-food empire.

One Time Only

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: The Griswold family’s attempt at a quiet Christmas vacation goes terribly wrong. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Love Actually: Set during the Christmas holiday, this romantic comedy follows the folly of multiple couples that fall in and out of love. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

It’s a Wonderful Life: Jimmy Stewart stars as a depressed businessman who is visited by a Christmas angel who shows him what life would have been like had he never existed.Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.