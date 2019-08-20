‘Lacustre’ patiently observes a deepening eco-crisis in Mexico

× Expand Image courtesy of Paolo Zuñiga Lacustre

Nowadays, people spend more time looking down at their phones or laptops than they do gazing out at the world. We’ve lost our collective patience for any experience that takes longer than a few seconds to load. It might come as a shock to anyone born after 2000, but this wasn’t always the case.

Paolo Zuñiga vividly remembers such a time. During an interview with CityBeat, the Mexican-American filmmaker describes the many long summers he spent on his uncle’s ranch in Jalisco, Mexico.

“It’s just open landscapes down there,” says Zuñiga. “You’re basically forced to observe your surroundings. We’d ride horses and milk cows, and that made an impression. You see the landscape for what it is and lose all sense of time.”

These seminal experiences inform all of Zuñiga’s short films, some of which he made while completing his MFA in Visual Arts at UC San Diego. Each film has a uniquely calming vibe, using wide-angle landscapes and voiceover narrations to create a lyrically hazy connection between personal memory and natural spaces.

With Lacustre, a 42-minute observational documentary set to premiere as the closing night film of the 2019 San Diego Underground Film Festival, Zuñiga expands this motif in even more ambitious ways.

With long takes that sometimes last minutes, the film captures peaceful lakeside vistas surrounding Jalisco’s Laguna de Zapotlán, an area deeply impacted by the effects of climate change and local economics. Unseen subjects describe how industrial farming has led to extreme runoff and flooding. Abnormally large swaths of water hyacinth plants cover half the surface area of the lake, negatively impacting what was once a thriving local fishing industry.

Instead of coming at the material from a conventionally activist angle, Zuñiga allows the images and voices to speak for themselves.

“I didn’t want to present a specific point of view, but the circumstances themselves,” Zuñiga says. “I’m really interested in the politics of land and water. How one represents land and landscape through film.”

When asked about his methods, Zuniga sounds more like an anthropologist than a filmmaker.

“I became really interested in field work research. A lot of the times I would interview people while they were working, in the middle of their day. It was almost like a gathering process.” Every moment of Lacustre reflects this perspective, and the calming imagery gives viewers a real chance to settle in with the landscape, as if they were sitting beside the filmmaker.

But these images wouldn’t carry as much weight without the personal reflections from Zungia’s many faceless subjects. Turns out there are pragmatic motivations behind this stylistic approach as well.

“I like the idea of not really knowing who’s speaking,” Zuñiga says. “But it’s also part of the realities I face being a one-man band. Wandering the landscape and I come across these people. I don’t want to interrupt their day composing a shot.”

The filmmaker also understands how he could be perceived as an imposing force.

“A lot of people don’t want to be on camera, and to assume that it is OK to film them is an issue in itself. I didn’t want to present any exotic elements of Mexico. Just recording audio opens up the conversation and releases tension. People are more open.”

Lacustre, which screens Sunday, Aug. 25, is most certainty a film at ease, but only tonally. Underneath the surface there’s a level of probing anxiety reacting against feelings of helplessness; against transition, corruption and the unstoppable destructive forces of mankind.

That same sense of restless curiosity can be found in the films of those artists Zuñiga references as influences, a veritable list of cinematic watchers that includes James Benning, Chantal Akerman, Lucrecia Martel and Abbas Kiarstami.

But Zuniga’s films are most assuredly his own and sometimes unclassifiable. Most modern avant-garde films are categorized as such for their frenetic style, but Lacustre feels experimental for the exact opposite reason. Its visual patience reminds us that so much is lost when there’s no time to look and listen.