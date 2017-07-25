Legacy is infinitely cyclical in ‘A Ghost Story’

× Expand A Ghost Story

Countless films position female characters on the sidelines, forcing them to suffer silently while brooding men ponder their legacy. A Ghost Story turns the table on this convention, at least momentarily, by placing a deceased musician’s ghost into the role of anonymous passive observer while his wife grieves. Draped in only a white sheet with two holes cut out for eyes, the iconic phantasm watches time pass from an invisible vantage point, confined somewhere between heaven and Earth.

David Lowery’s deceptively sentimental film nestles up closely to the young couple, simply named C (Casey Affleck) and M (Rooney Mara). Sublime early moments depict the typical ups and downs. She’s ready to leave their quaint suburban house, while he’s strangely drawn to its hazy confines. Intimacy comes easier than communication; the camera hovers over their bed during a lengthy embrace, but grows more fidgety when thornier conversation topics come up.

Otherwise, few details are relayed before C is killed in a car accident and permanently hidden underneath the literal cover of death. Such lack of specificity allows Lowery a blank slate to connect universal themes of love and loss with deeply personal transitions, all the while using art-film aesthetics as a bridge. Long takes are important to this approach—not only does the extended duration position the audience firmly in the ghost’s silent perspective, it watches M’s character experience initial glimmers of panic and independence untethered from her relationship with C.

The most notable example comes when M returns home from the morgue and begins furiously eating pie. Mara spends nearly five minutes on the floor shoveling one spoonful after the next into her mouth before finally rushing to the toilet and vomiting. With this extreme shot, which is eerily reminiscent of the great cabbage binge in Tsai Ming-Liang’s Stray Dogs, Lowery confronts us with sudden isolation and pain that Mara internalizes behind the act of consumption.

If the moment is defined by raw intensity, many others in A Ghost Story fall prey to cloying whimsy. After M finally sets off on a new beginning, C bears witness to multiple new tenants that come and go over the years. A Spanish-speaking single mother and her two children arrive and have the unfortunate bad luck of experiencing C’s true telekinetic powers. The hipsters arrive next and, during a house party monologue, actor/musician Will Oldham’s philosopher bro sums up Lowery’s coda on legacy and time.

The house is eventually destroyed, freeing C to walk through time and stand on the precipice of a neon future. This surreal vision of temporality echoes the fluid journey seen in Don Herztfeldt’s It’s Such a Beautiful Day, another film where the specter of death opens up the mysteries of the universe.

Shot in a cramped full frame with vignette edges, A Ghost Story collapses the image to fixate on the static relationship between the ghost and its surroundings. Interior shots are dense and cluttered with inanimate objects, while exteriors highlight malleable horizons. Both concepts align in one of the film’s most gorgeous shots: C stands atop the ruins of his old house as fog drifts through the frame.

Despite its experimental approach to familiar subject matter, the film’s ending is littered with convoluted spiritual revelations about the cyclical nature of love. Whereas Lowery managed to convey genuine emotion in his tender Pete’s Dragon remake, he’s less successful here due to the manipulative tone.

In the end, A Ghost Story, which opens Friday, July 28, is an oddly compelling study of masculinity searching for reinvention through anonymity. But unlike Terrence Malick’s superior Song to Song, a sister film of sorts, it’s not concerned with complicating the female perspective beyond what lies on the surface. Make no bones about it; this is a man’s ghost world with no beginning or end.