Leni Zumas crafts a counterfactual masterpiece

I’m a sucker for counterfactual narratives, stories set in worlds that resemble our own except for one crucial difference. Leni Zumas’s novel, Red Clocks, poses the question: What if abortion was once again illegal in the United States?

Zumas explores this terrifying, albeit narratively tantalizing, reality through the lens of five women who serve as the novel’s narrators and protagonists. The Biographer is a teacher frantically trying to get pregnant before the ban on in-vitro fertilization goes into effect. The Mender is a midwife, herbalist and practitioner of non-traditional medicine who helps women terminate unwanted pregnancies. The Daughter, one of The Biographer’s students, serves as something of a stand-in for what a minor with no agency would experience when the government decides what she can and cannot do with her body. The Wife is stuck in a loveless marriage and fears she will one day act on the dark thoughts that creep into her mind.

The final protagonist is a little known artic explorer and scientist named Eivor Minervudottir whose study of pack ice, for better or worse, helped open the Northwest Passage. She’s also the subject of a book The Biographer has been working on for far too long, excerpts of which follow each chapter.

Although Eivor’s concerns at times feel distant and remote, they give The Biographer strength. Here she describes Eivor’s adventures in a lighthouse as a young girl:

“During storms the polar explorer stood at the lantern gallery, holding its rail as if her life depended on it, because her life did. She loved any circumstance in which survival was not assured.”

Unlike novels that tackle similar territory, such as Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the women of Red Clocks deal with lousy jobs, economic uncertainty and partners who won’t pull their weight. Eivor, of course, is stuck in a century where America hurtles forward at dizzying speed.

Although much of this review concerns Zumas’s convincing portrayal of the present, this is something of a disservice to Zumas’s extraordinary prose. Dystopian tales tend to get lumped into shadowy category between fantasy and speculative fiction, but Red Clocks is high art. The book won the 2019 Oregon Book Award and has been named to the longlist or is a finalist for other prizes.

Hopefully, Red Clocks will be remembered as a book that reminds us of the perils of pro-life fundamentalists who seek to police women’s bodies, and not as the proverbial canary in the coal mine for the wave of recent abortion bans infringing upon a woman’s right to choose.